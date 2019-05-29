WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, May 28, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;58;N;2;81%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;58;S;6;77%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;7;85%

Chehalis;Partly cloudy;54;N;4;87%

Deer Park;Clear;60;NNW;3;66%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;57;S;12;82%

Ellensburg;Clear;64;NW;18;49%

Ephrata;Clear;72;NW;14;34%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;58;N;5;87%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;57;W;7;93%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;8;79%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;54;WSW;8;92%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;56;NW;5;77%

Moses Lake;Clear;73;SW;4;44%

Olympia;Clear;55;SSW;6;79%

Omak;Clear;66;W;6;51%

Pasco;Clear;71;E;4;55%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;51;W;9;92%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;64;WNW;6;59%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;58;WSW;4;79%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;53;SSW;6;91%

Renton;Partly cloudy;63;SSW;4;72%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;6;75%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;5;64%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;16;79%

Spokane;Clear;64;Calm;0;53%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;61;W;8;59%

Spokane Felts;Clear;64;Calm;0;53%

Stampede Pass;Fog;51;WSW;6;87%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;58;WSW;6;79%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;61;WSW;7;76%

Vancouver;Cloudy;63;ESE;3;67%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;67;ESE;10;60%

Wenatchee;Clear;69;NNW;9;48%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;6;84%

Yakima;Clear;69;NNW;9;40%

