WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Thursday, June 6, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Showers;54;Calm;0;69%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;61%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;52;SSW;10;81%
Chehalis;Rain;52;Calm;0;81%
Deer Park;Clear;53;Calm;10;62%
Eastsound;Cloudy;54;SSW;5;66%
Ellensburg;Clear;50;NW;15;56%
Ephrata;Clear;60;W;12;24%
Everett;Showers;52;W;6;78%
Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;53;S;10;84%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;55;W;5;66%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;53;W;15;82%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;55;W;5;66%
Moses Lake;Clear;59;WSW;15;41%
Olympia;Partly cloudy;51;SSW;8;76%
Omak;Partly cloudy;53;N;14;60%
Pasco;Mostly clear;62;NW;10;36%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;48;WNW;5;86%
Pullman;Clear;48;S;3;73%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;8;77%
Quillayute;Showers;50;WSW;8;86%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;57;S;9;54%
Seattle;Partly cloudy;54;SSW;10;65%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;55;SW;9;56%
Shelton;Mostly clear;50;SW;7;89%
Spokane;Mostly clear;57;SSW;10;50%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;51;S;10;56%
Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;57;SSW;10;50%
Stampede Pass;Showers;39;N;7;87%
Tacoma;Partly cloudy;52;WSW;6;71%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;52;WSW;6;71%
Vancouver;Cloudy;56;W;12;54%
Walla Walla;Mostly clear;58;SSE;12;35%
Wenatchee;Clear;56;WNW;16;38%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;3;71%
Yakima;Clear;53;W;10;44%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather