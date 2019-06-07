WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Thursday, June 6, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;54;Calm;0;69%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;61%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;52;SSW;10;81%

Chehalis;Rain;52;Calm;0;81%

Deer Park;Clear;53;Calm;10;62%

Eastsound;Cloudy;54;SSW;5;66%

Ellensburg;Clear;50;NW;15;56%

Ephrata;Clear;60;W;12;24%

Everett;Showers;52;W;6;78%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;53;S;10;84%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;55;W;5;66%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;53;W;15;82%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;55;W;5;66%

Moses Lake;Clear;59;WSW;15;41%

Olympia;Partly cloudy;51;SSW;8;76%

Omak;Partly cloudy;53;N;14;60%

Pasco;Mostly clear;62;NW;10;36%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;48;WNW;5;86%

Pullman;Clear;48;S;3;73%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;8;77%

Quillayute;Showers;50;WSW;8;86%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;57;S;9;54%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;54;SSW;10;65%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;55;SW;9;56%

Shelton;Mostly clear;50;SW;7;89%

Spokane;Mostly clear;57;SSW;10;50%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;51;S;10;56%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;57;SSW;10;50%

Stampede Pass;Showers;39;N;7;87%

Tacoma;Partly cloudy;52;WSW;6;71%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;52;WSW;6;71%

Vancouver;Cloudy;56;W;12;54%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;58;SSE;12;35%

Wenatchee;Clear;56;WNW;16;38%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;3;71%

Yakima;Clear;53;W;10;44%

