WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM PDT Tuesday, June 11, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly clear;54;Calm;0;92%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;83%
Bremerton;Clear;56;NE;4;90%
Chehalis;Clear;59;NE;3;86%
Deer Park;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;4;75%
Eastsound;Partly cloudy;57;N;3;86%
Ellensburg;Mostly clear;62;NW;13;59%
Ephrata;Clear;66;N;9;44%
Everett;Clear;55;N;4;84%
Fort Lewis;Clear;64;N;6;78%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;82%
Hoquiam;Fog;54;Calm;0;100%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;67;N;10;60%
Moses Lake;Clear;64;N;8;53%
Olympia;Clear;60;NNE;7;74%
Omak;Clear;60;WNW;6;57%
Pasco;Clear;66;E;5;56%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;100%
Pullman;Clear;58;Calm;0;71%
Puyallup;Clear;57;NNE;3;89%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;53;N;5;94%
Renton;Clear;62;N;3;80%
Seattle;Clear;59;NNE;3;81%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;63;Calm;0;67%
Shelton;Mostly clear;56;Calm;0;77%
Spokane;Clear;57;Calm;0;74%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;60;N;6;53%
Spokane Felts;Clear;57;Calm;0;74%
Stampede Pass;Clear;51;WSW;3;82%
Tacoma;Clear;60;NNE;8;74%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;60;NNE;8;74%
Vancouver;Clear;69;Calm;0;50%
Walla Walla;Mostly clear;67;SSE;10;43%
Wenatchee;Clear;65;NNW;10;51%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;55;SW;3;86%
Yakima;Mostly clear;63;W;5;51%
_____
