WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM PDT Tuesday, June 11, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly clear;54;Calm;0;92%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;83%

Bremerton;Clear;56;NE;4;90%

Chehalis;Clear;59;NE;3;86%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;4;75%

Eastsound;Partly cloudy;57;N;3;86%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;62;NW;13;59%

Ephrata;Clear;66;N;9;44%

Everett;Clear;55;N;4;84%

Fort Lewis;Clear;64;N;6;78%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;82%

Hoquiam;Fog;54;Calm;0;100%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;67;N;10;60%

Moses Lake;Clear;64;N;8;53%

Olympia;Clear;60;NNE;7;74%

Omak;Clear;60;WNW;6;57%

Pasco;Clear;66;E;5;56%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;100%

Pullman;Clear;58;Calm;0;71%

Puyallup;Clear;57;NNE;3;89%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;53;N;5;94%

Renton;Clear;62;N;3;80%

Seattle;Clear;59;NNE;3;81%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;63;Calm;0;67%

Shelton;Mostly clear;56;Calm;0;77%

Spokane;Clear;57;Calm;0;74%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;60;N;6;53%

Spokane Felts;Clear;57;Calm;0;74%

Stampede Pass;Clear;51;WSW;3;82%

Tacoma;Clear;60;NNE;8;74%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;60;NNE;8;74%

Vancouver;Clear;69;Calm;0;50%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;67;SSE;10;43%

Wenatchee;Clear;65;NNW;10;51%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;55;SW;3;86%

Yakima;Mostly clear;63;W;5;51%

