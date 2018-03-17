WA Forecast
Updated 7:03 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
WA Forecast for Monday, March 19, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Cloudy with a shower;53;38;NNE;6;69%;66%;1
Bellingham;Cloudy with a shower;52;36;E;5;75%;65%;1
Bremerton;Cloudy with a shower;55;36;WSW;7;70%;66%;1
Chehalis;Cloudy with a shower;50;34;SW;6;68%;66%;1
Deer Park;Low clouds may break;48;29;SW;6;70%;40%;2
Eastsound;Cloudy with a shower;50;38;E;3;79%;66%;1
Ellensburg;Showers around;56;31;NW;10;51%;63%;4
Ephrata;Episodes of sunshine;59;30;WSW;7;48%;6%;4
Everett;Cloudy with a shower;53;39;NNE;6;71%;68%;1
Fort Lewis;Cloudy with a shower;53;33;S;4;81%;66%;1
Friday Harbor;Cloudy with a shower;50;38;W;5;76%;66%;2
Hoquiam;Spotty showers;50;36;SE;8;85%;78%;1
Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;52;36;ESE;5;80%;74%;1
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;58;30;SE;7;50%;5%;4
Olympia;Clouds, a shower;52;31;SSW;5;76%;66%;1
Omak;Clouds and sun;56;32;SE;7;60%;26%;4
Pasco;Turning cloudy;59;30;SSW;10;51%;4%;4
Port Angeles;Cloudy with a shower;49;34;SW;4;80%;66%;2
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;45;31;SE;12;90%;34%;2
Puyallup;Cloudy with a shower;55;36;SW;5;74%;67%;1
Quillayute;Cloudy with a shower;50;33;ENE;4;83%;68%;1
Renton;Cloudy with a shower;55;39;SW;6;66%;66%;1
Seattle;Cloudy with a shower;54;40;WSW;6;66%;66%;1
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy with a shower;55;39;S;5;66%;66%;1
Shelton;Cloudy with a shower;53;32;WSW;4;74%;66%;1
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;50;33;S;6;67%;39%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;46;30;SSW;10;79%;36%;2
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;50;33;S;6;67%;39%;2
Stampede Pass;Cloudy, snow showers;37;29;W;4;82%;70%;1
Tacoma;Cloudy with a shower;53;38;WSW;6;70%;66%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy with a shower;52;38;SSW;5;72%;66%;1
Vancouver;A shower;53;37;SSW;6;70%;69%;2
Walla Walla;Clouds and sun;54;37;ESE;11;56%;11%;4
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;55;32;WNW;6;53%;13%;4
Whidbey Island;Cloudy with a shower;55;40;S;7;68%;66%;1
Yakima;Showers around;59;30;NW;5;45%;63%;4
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Washington, Forecast