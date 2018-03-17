WA Forecast for Monday, March 19, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Cloudy with a shower;53;38;NNE;6;69%;66%;1

Bellingham;Cloudy with a shower;52;36;E;5;75%;65%;1

Bremerton;Cloudy with a shower;55;36;WSW;7;70%;66%;1

Chehalis;Cloudy with a shower;50;34;SW;6;68%;66%;1

Deer Park;Low clouds may break;48;29;SW;6;70%;40%;2

Eastsound;Cloudy with a shower;50;38;E;3;79%;66%;1

Ellensburg;Showers around;56;31;NW;10;51%;63%;4

Ephrata;Episodes of sunshine;59;30;WSW;7;48%;6%;4

Everett;Cloudy with a shower;53;39;NNE;6;71%;68%;1

Fort Lewis;Cloudy with a shower;53;33;S;4;81%;66%;1

Friday Harbor;Cloudy with a shower;50;38;W;5;76%;66%;2

Hoquiam;Spotty showers;50;36;SE;8;85%;78%;1

Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;52;36;ESE;5;80%;74%;1

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;58;30;SE;7;50%;5%;4

Olympia;Clouds, a shower;52;31;SSW;5;76%;66%;1

Omak;Clouds and sun;56;32;SE;7;60%;26%;4

Pasco;Turning cloudy;59;30;SSW;10;51%;4%;4

Port Angeles;Cloudy with a shower;49;34;SW;4;80%;66%;2

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;45;31;SE;12;90%;34%;2

Puyallup;Cloudy with a shower;55;36;SW;5;74%;67%;1

Quillayute;Cloudy with a shower;50;33;ENE;4;83%;68%;1

Renton;Cloudy with a shower;55;39;SW;6;66%;66%;1

Seattle;Cloudy with a shower;54;40;WSW;6;66%;66%;1

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy with a shower;55;39;S;5;66%;66%;1

Shelton;Cloudy with a shower;53;32;WSW;4;74%;66%;1

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;50;33;S;6;67%;39%;2

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;46;30;SSW;10;79%;36%;2

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;50;33;S;6;67%;39%;2

Stampede Pass;Cloudy, snow showers;37;29;W;4;82%;70%;1

Tacoma;Cloudy with a shower;53;38;WSW;6;70%;66%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy with a shower;52;38;SSW;5;72%;66%;1

Vancouver;A shower;53;37;SSW;6;70%;69%;2

Walla Walla;Clouds and sun;54;37;ESE;11;56%;11%;4

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;55;32;WNW;6;53%;13%;4

Whidbey Island;Cloudy with a shower;55;40;S;7;68%;66%;1

Yakima;Showers around;59;30;NW;5;45%;63%;4

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Forecast