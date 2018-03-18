WA Forecast
Updated 3:01 pm, Sunday, March 18, 2018
WA Forecast for Tuesday, March 20, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Clouds and sun;52;33;NNE;5;69%;35%;2
Bellingham;Clouds and sun;52;36;SE;5;78%;40%;2
Bremerton;Partly sunny;55;36;NNE;5;70%;26%;4
Chehalis;Partly sunny;55;32;NNE;5;64%;12%;4
Deer Park;Partly sunny;49;27;S;6;66%;36%;4
Eastsound;Clouds and sun;49;38;E;2;81%;39%;3
Ellensburg;Periods of sun;56;26;WNW;8;53%;4%;4
Ephrata;Partly sunny;56;30;W;5;50%;2%;4
Everett;Sun and clouds;53;35;N;6;69%;32%;2
Fort Lewis;Sun and clouds;55;31;ESE;3;77%;25%;4
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;50;37;WSW;4;77%;38%;4
Hoquiam;Clouds and sun;54;36;NNW;7;77%;31%;2
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;57;34;N;3;72%;24%;3
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;57;29;SSE;6;51%;1%;4
Olympia;Clouds and sunshine;55;31;NE;3;70%;25%;4
Omak;Partly sunny;53;29;SSE;6;65%;15%;4
Pasco;Partly sunny;59;29;S;6;52%;6%;4
Port Angeles;Clouds and sun;50;34;WSW;6;77%;24%;4
Pullman;Partly sunny;48;31;SSE;8;79%;21%;4
Puyallup;Partly sunny;57;33;NE;5;69%;25%;3
Quillayute;Periods of sun;51;34;NNE;3;78%;23%;4
Renton;Partly sunny;56;37;NNE;6;64%;29%;4
Seattle;Partly sunny;55;39;NNE;6;65%;29%;2
Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun;55;37;ENE;4;67%;30%;2
Shelton;Periods of sun;56;32;NNE;2;67%;26%;4
Spokane;Clouds and sunshine;52;32;S;6;58%;33%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;48;30;SSW;10;68%;26%;4
Spokane Felts;Clouds and sunshine;52;32;S;6;58%;33%;3
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;39;26;W;4;80%;6%;4
Tacoma;Periods of sun;54;36;NE;5;69%;28%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;54;37;ENE;3;70%;28%;4
Vancouver;Partly sunny;57;35;N;5;63%;20%;4
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;55;36;ESE;7;56%;15%;4
Wenatchee;Periods of sun;55;30;WNW;5;52%;4%;4
Whidbey Island;Sun and clouds;54;39;WSW;5;71%;36%;3
Yakima;Clouds and sun;60;28;N;4;45%;2%;4
