WA Forecast for Tuesday, March 20, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Clouds and sun;52;33;NNE;5;69%;35%;2

Bellingham;Clouds and sun;52;36;SE;5;78%;40%;2

Bremerton;Partly sunny;55;36;NNE;5;70%;26%;4

Chehalis;Partly sunny;55;32;NNE;5;64%;12%;4

Deer Park;Partly sunny;49;27;S;6;66%;36%;4

Eastsound;Clouds and sun;49;38;E;2;81%;39%;3

Ellensburg;Periods of sun;56;26;WNW;8;53%;4%;4

Ephrata;Partly sunny;56;30;W;5;50%;2%;4

Everett;Sun and clouds;53;35;N;6;69%;32%;2

Fort Lewis;Sun and clouds;55;31;ESE;3;77%;25%;4

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;50;37;WSW;4;77%;38%;4

Hoquiam;Clouds and sun;54;36;NNW;7;77%;31%;2

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;57;34;N;3;72%;24%;3

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;57;29;SSE;6;51%;1%;4

Olympia;Clouds and sunshine;55;31;NE;3;70%;25%;4

Omak;Partly sunny;53;29;SSE;6;65%;15%;4

Pasco;Partly sunny;59;29;S;6;52%;6%;4

Port Angeles;Clouds and sun;50;34;WSW;6;77%;24%;4

Pullman;Partly sunny;48;31;SSE;8;79%;21%;4

Puyallup;Partly sunny;57;33;NE;5;69%;25%;3

Quillayute;Periods of sun;51;34;NNE;3;78%;23%;4

Renton;Partly sunny;56;37;NNE;6;64%;29%;4

Seattle;Partly sunny;55;39;NNE;6;65%;29%;2

Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun;55;37;ENE;4;67%;30%;2

Shelton;Periods of sun;56;32;NNE;2;67%;26%;4

Spokane;Clouds and sunshine;52;32;S;6;58%;33%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;48;30;SSW;10;68%;26%;4

Spokane Felts;Clouds and sunshine;52;32;S;6;58%;33%;3

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;39;26;W;4;80%;6%;4

Tacoma;Periods of sun;54;36;NE;5;69%;28%;4

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;54;37;ENE;3;70%;28%;4

Vancouver;Partly sunny;57;35;N;5;63%;20%;4

Walla Walla;Partly sunny;55;36;ESE;7;56%;15%;4

Wenatchee;Periods of sun;55;30;WNW;5;52%;4%;4

Whidbey Island;Sun and clouds;54;39;WSW;5;71%;36%;3

Yakima;Clouds and sun;60;28;N;4;45%;2%;4

