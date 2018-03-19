WA Forecast
Published 7:32 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
WA Forecast for Wednesday, March 21, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny;54;37;NE;6;68%;37%;4
Bellingham;Clouds and sun;51;37;E;6;75%;44%;2
Bremerton;Mostly sunny;55;36;NNE;5;66%;33%;4
Chehalis;Mostly sunny;57;32;NW;4;63%;26%;4
Deer Park;Partial sunshine;51;30;E;6;62%;35%;4
Eastsound;Partly sunny;49;39;N;2;78%;44%;2
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;58;30;NW;5;48%;25%;4
Ephrata;Plenty of sunshine;58;33;SSE;6;50%;6%;4
Everett;Some sun;53;37;NE;6;68%;36%;4
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;55;32;ENE;3;78%;26%;4
Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun;49;40;SSW;5;76%;44%;4
Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;53;37;NNW;7;77%;38%;4
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, nice;59;36;NW;3;68%;28%;4
Moses Lake;Plenty of sunshine;59;33;SE;6;48%;3%;4
Olympia;Mostly sunny;56;31;WNW;3;70%;28%;4
Omak;Mostly sunny;53;35;ESE;7;60%;33%;4
Pasco;Sunny;61;35;SSE;4;53%;27%;4
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;49;36;WSW;4;75%;43%;2
Pullman;Periods of sun;50;36;SE;8;79%;30%;4
Puyallup;Mostly sunny;56;33;SSE;5;68%;26%;4
Quillayute;Partly sunny;50;35;N;3;78%;44%;2
Renton;Mostly sunny;56;36;ENE;5;63%;30%;4
Seattle;Mostly sunny;54;39;NNE;5;62%;29%;4
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;55;37;NNE;4;66%;31%;4
Shelton;Mostly sunny;58;33;WSW;4;65%;36%;4
Spokane;Partly sunny;54;35;SSE;4;56%;33%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;50;33;SSW;8;64%;30%;4
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;54;35;SSE;4;56%;33%;4
Stampede Pass;Sunny;42;28;S;2;68%;27%;4
Tacoma;Mostly sunny;54;36;SSW;5;67%;30%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;53;36;NNE;3;71%;30%;4
Vancouver;Mostly sunny;59;38;N;4;56%;62%;4
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;58;42;SE;6;58%;32%;4
Wenatchee;Sunny;58;34;WNW;5;48%;26%;4
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;53;39;W;5;69%;42%;2
Yakima;Mostly sunny;62;32;NNW;5;43%;25%;4
_____
_____
