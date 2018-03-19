WA Forecast for Wednesday, March 21, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly sunny;54;37;NE;6;68%;37%;4

Bellingham;Clouds and sun;51;37;E;6;75%;44%;2

Bremerton;Mostly sunny;55;36;NNE;5;66%;33%;4

Chehalis;Mostly sunny;57;32;NW;4;63%;26%;4

Deer Park;Partial sunshine;51;30;E;6;62%;35%;4

Eastsound;Partly sunny;49;39;N;2;78%;44%;2

Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;58;30;NW;5;48%;25%;4

Ephrata;Plenty of sunshine;58;33;SSE;6;50%;6%;4

Everett;Some sun;53;37;NE;6;68%;36%;4

Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;55;32;ENE;3;78%;26%;4

Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun;49;40;SSW;5;76%;44%;4

Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;53;37;NNW;7;77%;38%;4

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, nice;59;36;NW;3;68%;28%;4

Moses Lake;Plenty of sunshine;59;33;SE;6;48%;3%;4

Olympia;Mostly sunny;56;31;WNW;3;70%;28%;4

Omak;Mostly sunny;53;35;ESE;7;60%;33%;4

Pasco;Sunny;61;35;SSE;4;53%;27%;4

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;49;36;WSW;4;75%;43%;2

Pullman;Periods of sun;50;36;SE;8;79%;30%;4

Puyallup;Mostly sunny;56;33;SSE;5;68%;26%;4

Quillayute;Partly sunny;50;35;N;3;78%;44%;2

Renton;Mostly sunny;56;36;ENE;5;63%;30%;4

Seattle;Mostly sunny;54;39;NNE;5;62%;29%;4

Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;55;37;NNE;4;66%;31%;4

Shelton;Mostly sunny;58;33;WSW;4;65%;36%;4

Spokane;Partly sunny;54;35;SSE;4;56%;33%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;50;33;SSW;8;64%;30%;4

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;54;35;SSE;4;56%;33%;4

Stampede Pass;Sunny;42;28;S;2;68%;27%;4

Tacoma;Mostly sunny;54;36;SSW;5;67%;30%;4

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;53;36;NNE;3;71%;30%;4

Vancouver;Mostly sunny;59;38;N;4;56%;62%;4

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;58;42;SE;6;58%;32%;4

Wenatchee;Sunny;58;34;WNW;5;48%;26%;4

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;53;39;W;5;69%;42%;2

Yakima;Mostly sunny;62;32;NNW;5;43%;25%;4

Keywords: Washington, Forecast