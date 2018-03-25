WA Forecast
Updated 11:01 pm, Saturday, March 24, 2018
WA Forecast for Monday, March 26, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;49;37;SSE;7;65%;84%;3
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;49;38;SSE;9;69%;72%;2
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;51;38;SSW;9;66%;76%;3
Chehalis;A p.m. shower or two;49;36;S;5;69%;82%;3
Deer Park;Chilly with some sun;46;24;SSW;7;63%;32%;4
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;49;39;SW;6;70%;72%;2
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;51;28;NW;12;49%;34%;4
Ephrata;Partly sunny;52;29;W;6;48%;14%;4
Everett;A p.m. shower or two;50;38;SSE;7;66%;80%;3
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;50;36;SSW;7;77%;74%;3
Friday Harbor;Rather cloudy;49;40;SSE;7;70%;80%;3
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;49;41;SSW;9;72%;85%;3
Kelso-Longview;A p.m. shower or two;50;37;S;4;76%;79%;3
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;54;31;W;7;47%;12%;4
Olympia;Rather cloudy;50;35;SSW;6;70%;80%;3
Omak;Partly sunny;50;27;S;6;56%;25%;4
Pasco;Clouds and sun;56;31;SW;8;51%;30%;4
Port Angeles;A p.m. shower or two;47;35;SSW;5;68%;81%;3
Pullman;Periods of sun;45;30;SSW;9;74%;36%;4
Puyallup;A p.m. shower or two;51;39;S;7;71%;85%;3
Quillayute;A p.m. shower or two;48;38;SSW;6;72%;100%;2
Renton;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;40;S;8;64%;71%;3
Seattle;Mostly cloudy, cool;50;41;S;9;64%;65%;3
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;52;40;S;7;62%;71%;3
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;52;36;SW;8;63%;44%;3
Spokane;Partial sunshine;49;29;SSW;6;59%;56%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;44;27;SW;10;66%;45%;4
Spokane Felts;Partial sunshine;49;29;SSW;6;59%;56%;4
Stampede Pass;A bit of p.m. snow;33;27;W;5;78%;78%;5
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;50;39;SSW;8;64%;68%;3
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;50;39;SSW;8;66%;69%;3
Vancouver;Brief p.m. showers;50;38;S;5;68%;81%;4
Walla Walla;Clouds and sun, cool;53;36;S;9;52%;32%;5
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, cool;50;31;WNW;7;47%;28%;4
Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;53;41;SE;7;62%;85%;2
Yakima;Partly sunny;55;29;WNW;7;43%;42%;4
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Washington, Forecast