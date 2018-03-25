WA Forecast for Monday, March 26, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;49;37;SSE;7;65%;84%;3

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;49;38;SSE;9;69%;72%;2

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;51;38;SSW;9;66%;76%;3

Chehalis;A p.m. shower or two;49;36;S;5;69%;82%;3

Deer Park;Chilly with some sun;46;24;SSW;7;63%;32%;4

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;49;39;SW;6;70%;72%;2

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;51;28;NW;12;49%;34%;4

Ephrata;Partly sunny;52;29;W;6;48%;14%;4

Everett;A p.m. shower or two;50;38;SSE;7;66%;80%;3

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;50;36;SSW;7;77%;74%;3

Friday Harbor;Rather cloudy;49;40;SSE;7;70%;80%;3

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;49;41;SSW;9;72%;85%;3

Kelso-Longview;A p.m. shower or two;50;37;S;4;76%;79%;3

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;54;31;W;7;47%;12%;4

Olympia;Rather cloudy;50;35;SSW;6;70%;80%;3

Omak;Partly sunny;50;27;S;6;56%;25%;4

Pasco;Clouds and sun;56;31;SW;8;51%;30%;4

Port Angeles;A p.m. shower or two;47;35;SSW;5;68%;81%;3

Pullman;Periods of sun;45;30;SSW;9;74%;36%;4

Puyallup;A p.m. shower or two;51;39;S;7;71%;85%;3

Quillayute;A p.m. shower or two;48;38;SSW;6;72%;100%;2

Renton;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;40;S;8;64%;71%;3

Seattle;Mostly cloudy, cool;50;41;S;9;64%;65%;3

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;52;40;S;7;62%;71%;3

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;52;36;SW;8;63%;44%;3

Spokane;Partial sunshine;49;29;SSW;6;59%;56%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;44;27;SW;10;66%;45%;4

Spokane Felts;Partial sunshine;49;29;SSW;6;59%;56%;4

Stampede Pass;A bit of p.m. snow;33;27;W;5;78%;78%;5

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;50;39;SSW;8;64%;68%;3

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;50;39;SSW;8;66%;69%;3

Vancouver;Brief p.m. showers;50;38;S;5;68%;81%;4

Walla Walla;Clouds and sun, cool;53;36;S;9;52%;32%;5

Wenatchee;Partly sunny, cool;50;31;WNW;7;47%;28%;4

Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;53;41;SE;7;62%;85%;2

Yakima;Partly sunny;55;29;WNW;7;43%;42%;4

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Forecast