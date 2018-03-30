WA Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Clouds and sun;57;39;E;6;68%;31%;3

Bellingham;Clouds and sun;56;40;S;5;61%;33%;3

Bremerton;Partly sunny;59;39;SSW;5;63%;21%;4

Chehalis;Partly sunny;59;36;W;5;60%;27%;5

Deer Park;Partly sunny;52;31;E;7;55%;10%;5

Eastsound;Clouds and sun;53;40;SW;3;70%;33%;3

Ellensburg;Clouds and sun;59;35;NW;7;43%;4%;5

Ephrata;Partly sunny;59;35;W;8;30%;2%;5

Everett;Sun and clouds;57;41;E;6;67%;30%;4

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;59;37;SSW;4;75%;20%;5

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;54;40;SW;4;73%;25%;4

Hoquiam;Clouds and sun;55;40;WNW;7;77%;15%;5

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;62;38;W;4;65%;19%;4

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;60;34;SSE;6;45%;1%;5

Olympia;Partly sunny;60;36;SW;3;68%;19%;5

Omak;Partly sunny;58;33;SE;9;39%;6%;4

Pasco;Partly sunny;62;35;S;6;45%;2%;5

Port Angeles;Periods of sun;53;38;W;4;73%;20%;4

Pullman;Partly sunny;52;36;WSW;6;79%;20%;3

Puyallup;Clouds and sun;61;38;SW;5;65%;19%;4

Quillayute;Clouds and sun;54;36;W;4;74%;27%;4

Renton;Sun and clouds;60;42;SSW;5;59%;22%;5

Seattle;Partly sunny;59;42;SSW;5;60%;28%;3

Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun;60;41;S;4;65%;23%;3

Shelton;Clouds and sun;62;38;WSW;4;63%;17%;5

Spokane;Periods of sun;55;33;E;4;48%;10%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Periods of sun;51;34;ESE;8;51%;7%;3

Spokane Felts;Periods of sun;55;33;E;4;48%;10%;3

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, milder;46;29;W;3;73%;24%;3

Tacoma;Periods of sun;58;40;SW;5;63%;21%;5

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;58;40;SSW;4;68%;20%;5

Vancouver;Clouds and sunshine;63;39;NNW;4;65%;18%;4

Walla Walla;Clouds and sun;58;41;SE;5;55%;8%;3

Wenatchee;Clouds and sun;59;36;W;5;39%;4%;5

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;56;43;W;5;67%;31%;3

Yakima;Periods of sun;63;35;NW;5;38%;3%;5

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Forecast