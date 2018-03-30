WA Forecast
Updated 11:04 am, Friday, March 30, 2018
WA Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Clouds and sun;57;39;E;6;68%;31%;3
Bellingham;Clouds and sun;56;40;S;5;61%;33%;3
Bremerton;Partly sunny;59;39;SSW;5;63%;21%;4
Chehalis;Partly sunny;59;36;W;5;60%;27%;5
Deer Park;Partly sunny;52;31;E;7;55%;10%;5
Eastsound;Clouds and sun;53;40;SW;3;70%;33%;3
Ellensburg;Clouds and sun;59;35;NW;7;43%;4%;5
Ephrata;Partly sunny;59;35;W;8;30%;2%;5
Everett;Sun and clouds;57;41;E;6;67%;30%;4
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;59;37;SSW;4;75%;20%;5
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;54;40;SW;4;73%;25%;4
Hoquiam;Clouds and sun;55;40;WNW;7;77%;15%;5
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;62;38;W;4;65%;19%;4
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;60;34;SSE;6;45%;1%;5
Olympia;Partly sunny;60;36;SW;3;68%;19%;5
Omak;Partly sunny;58;33;SE;9;39%;6%;4
Pasco;Partly sunny;62;35;S;6;45%;2%;5
Port Angeles;Periods of sun;53;38;W;4;73%;20%;4
Pullman;Partly sunny;52;36;WSW;6;79%;20%;3
Puyallup;Clouds and sun;61;38;SW;5;65%;19%;4
Quillayute;Clouds and sun;54;36;W;4;74%;27%;4
Renton;Sun and clouds;60;42;SSW;5;59%;22%;5
Seattle;Partly sunny;59;42;SSW;5;60%;28%;3
Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun;60;41;S;4;65%;23%;3
Shelton;Clouds and sun;62;38;WSW;4;63%;17%;5
Spokane;Periods of sun;55;33;E;4;48%;10%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Periods of sun;51;34;ESE;8;51%;7%;3
Spokane Felts;Periods of sun;55;33;E;4;48%;10%;3
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, milder;46;29;W;3;73%;24%;3
Tacoma;Periods of sun;58;40;SW;5;63%;21%;5
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;58;40;SSW;4;68%;20%;5
Vancouver;Clouds and sunshine;63;39;NNW;4;65%;18%;4
Walla Walla;Clouds and sun;58;41;SE;5;55%;8%;3
Wenatchee;Clouds and sun;59;36;W;5;39%;4%;5
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;56;43;W;5;67%;31%;3
Yakima;Periods of sun;63;35;NW;5;38%;3%;5
