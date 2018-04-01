WA Forecast
Updated 7:04 pm, Sunday, April 1, 2018
WA Forecast for Tuesday, April 3, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;50;36;E;6;60%;70%;2
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;52;38;SW;9;61%;55%;2
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;53;36;SSW;7;66%;44%;2
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;51;33;SSW;6;50%;33%;4
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;45;25;SE;8;49%;56%;2
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;40;SW;7;59%;57%;2
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, windy;50;28;NW;27;40%;24%;5
Ephrata;Clouds and sun;55;29;W;14;28%;30%;4
Everett;Mostly cloudy;50;37;SE;6;62%;44%;2
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;52;34;SSW;10;68%;42%;2
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;50;40;WSW;6;65%;66%;3
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;50;38;WSW;14;64%;42%;1
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;52;33;WSW;7;64%;54%;2
Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;55;29;WSW;10;31%;28%;4
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;52;32;SSW;10;60%;41%;2
Omak;Clouds and sun;52;31;S;9;39%;43%;5
Pasco;Clouds and sun;57;29;SW;14;34%;12%;5
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;49;35;W;11;60%;44%;4
Pullman;Mainly cloudy;42;29;S;18;82%;53%;2
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;52;35;SSW;8;63%;42%;2
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;49;35;WSW;11;63%;55%;2
Renton;Mostly cloudy;53;38;SSW;8;58%;44%;2
Seattle;Rather cloudy;51;39;SSW;7;61%;44%;4
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;54;38;SSW;8;56%;44%;2
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;54;33;WSW;12;54%;42%;3
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;47;29;SSE;9;48%;55%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;44;27;SW;14;53%;43%;2
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;47;29;SSE;9;48%;55%;2
Stampede Pass;A bit of snow;33;25;W;9;79%;76%;4
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;51;37;SW;9;61%;44%;3
Tacoma Narrows;Mainly cloudy;51;38;SW;9;61%;44%;3
Vancouver;Clouds and sunshine;51;34;NNE;5;62%;50%;3
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;51;34;SSE;15;51%;29%;4
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, breezy;52;32;W;15;31%;23%;5
Whidbey Island;Clouds limiting sun;54;40;W;9;57%;71%;4
Yakima;Partly sunny;58;27;WSW;11;30%;19%;5
