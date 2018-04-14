WA Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Occasional rain;52;42;SSE;8;73%;93%;1

Bellingham;Rain at times;54;41;S;6;80%;91%;1

Bremerton;Rain at times;52;41;S;8;82%;88%;1

Chehalis;Periods of rain;52;40;S;7;86%;86%;1

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;55;41;SSE;10;65%;73%;2

Eastsound;Periods of rain;52;43;W;4;80%;88%;2

Ellensburg;Mainly cloudy;60;39;SSE;7;56%;55%;2

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;63;43;SSW;12;51%;66%;3

Everett;Periods of rain;52;43;SSE;9;75%;91%;2

Fort Lewis;Periods of rain;54;39;WSW;7;98%;91%;1

Friday Harbor;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;41;WNW;5;78%;86%;2

Hoquiam;Periods of rain;52;41;SW;7;91%;89%;1

Kelso-Longview;Rain at times;55;43;WSW;8;88%;88%;2

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;63;45;SSW;11;48%;44%;6

Olympia;Periods of rain;53;38;WSW;8;88%;89%;1

Omak;Partly sunny;60;43;SSE;10;59%;67%;3

Pasco;Clouds and sun;66;47;SW;12;49%;64%;4

Port Angeles;Rain at times;50;37;W;4;86%;85%;2

Pullman;Clouds and sun;56;43;SE;9;75%;66%;4

Puyallup;Occasional rain;54;42;SSW;6;85%;90%;1

Quillayute;A little rain;51;38;SSW;5;83%;84%;1

Renton;Periods of rain;54;44;S;8;79%;90%;1

Seattle;Periods of rain;53;44;S;9;77%;89%;1

Seattle Boeing;Periods of rain;55;43;SSW;8;81%;91%;2

Shelton;Periods of rain;53;39;WSW;5;84%;89%;1

Spokane;Partly sunny;57;44;S;11;59%;66%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;53;41;S;15;72%;66%;3

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;57;44;S;11;59%;66%;3

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;41;32;W;2;91%;69%;2

Tacoma;Occasional rain;52;42;SSW;7;81%;90%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Periods of rain;52;41;SW;7;89%;91%;1

Vancouver;Showers around;56;45;S;7;74%;87%;2

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;63;47;SSE;8;57%;63%;6

Wenatchee;Mainly cloudy;60;43;NE;7;52%;70%;2

Whidbey Island;Periods of rain;56;44;W;8;79%;86%;2

Yakima;Clouds and sun;63;43;S;8;49%;44%;5

_____

_____

