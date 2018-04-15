WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, April 17, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Periods of rain;49;42;SSW;7;73%;92%;1
Bellingham;A touch of rain;50;44;SSE;10;85%;87%;1
Bremerton;Occasional rain;51;40;SW;11;84%;69%;2
Chehalis;A little rain;49;40;WSW;7;80%;78%;2
Deer Park;Spotty showers;45;35;SW;12;81%;85%;3
Eastsound;A little rain;51;45;S;7;82%;74%;1
Ellensburg;Winds subsiding;51;39;NW;18;58%;44%;2
Ephrata;Cooler;53;41;SSW;14;61%;44%;2
Everett;A bit of rain;49;42;S;7;78%;89%;1
Fort Lewis;A little rain;51;41;SW;11;95%;79%;1
Friday Harbor;Occasional rain;50;44;SW;6;83%;74%;1
Hoquiam;A little rain;51;45;WNW;16;83%;80%;1
Kelso-Longview;A little rain;52;42;SW;8;80%;86%;2
Moses Lake;Cooler;53;41;SW;13;63%;44%;2
Olympia;A little rain;50;41;SW;11;83%;74%;1
Omak;A little p.m. rain;52;38;SSE;9;79%;78%;1
Pasco;Cooler;57;45;SW;21;53%;44%;3
Port Angeles;A little rain;51;41;WSW;5;80%;74%;1
Pullman;Cooler with a shower;44;35;SW;18;90%;67%;3
Puyallup;A little rain;51;41;SW;10;87%;86%;2
Quillayute;A touch of rain;52;41;WNW;8;82%;81%;1
Renton;Occasional rain;52;43;SW;11;77%;75%;1
Seattle;A touch of rain;50;43;SSW;10;82%;72%;1
Seattle Boeing;Periods of rain;52;44;SSW;11;79%;75%;1
Shelton;A bit of rain;53;40;WSW;13;77%;69%;1
Spokane;Spotty showers;46;37;SSW;14;78%;77%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Cooler with a shower;44;35;SSW;19;86%;69%;3
Spokane Felts;Spotty showers;46;37;SSW;14;78%;77%;2
Stampede Pass;A little p.m. rain;33;29;WSW;8;95%;89%;2
Tacoma;A little rain;50;42;SW;11;83%;72%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Occasional rain;51;43;SW;11;84%;70%;1
Vancouver;A little rain;51;42;WSW;7;76%;85%;2
Walla Walla;Spotty showers;52;40;SSW;19;60%;69%;2
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;52;41;W;14;56%;44%;3
Whidbey Island;A little rain;54;46;SSE;12;80%;88%;1
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;57;40;SW;13;44%;44%;2
