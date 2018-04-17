WA Forecast for Wednesday, April 18, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;A little a.m. rain;52;41;S;7;68%;90%;2

Bellingham;Morning showers;53;42;S;14;67%;84%;2

Bremerton;A bit of rain;53;40;SSW;11;70%;74%;2

Chehalis;A touch of rain;51;38;S;6;64%;69%;4

Deer Park;A shower;51;29;SW;14;59%;67%;2

Eastsound;Becoming cloudy;54;43;SW;11;67%;70%;3

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy, windy;53;34;NW;23;46%;44%;5

Ephrata;Partly sunny, breezy;57;36;W;18;39%;36%;6

Everett;A little a.m. rain;52;41;SSE;7;69%;91%;2

Fort Lewis;A touch of rain;52;39;S;14;80%;74%;2

Friday Harbor;Becoming cloudy;52;43;SW;10;69%;74%;5

Hoquiam;A bit of rain;50;41;SSE;14;78%;77%;2

Kelso-Longview;A little rain;54;40;SE;7;72%;76%;2

Moses Lake;Partly sunny, breezy;58;37;SW;16;38%;32%;6

Olympia;A little rain;52;38;S;11;72%;67%;3

Omak;A shower or two;58;35;SSW;13;47%;68%;6

Pasco;Breezy with some sun;60;39;SW;20;41%;44%;6

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;52;39;SSW;14;68%;66%;2

Pullman;A shower in the a.m.;47;33;SSW;21;73%;68%;3

Puyallup;Occasional rain;52;40;SSW;9;71%;81%;3

Quillayute;A touch of rain;48;39;SSE;8;81%;86%;1

Renton;A little rain;53;42;SSW;11;66%;73%;2

Seattle;A little rain;52;42;SSW;11;67%;73%;2

Seattle Boeing;Occasional rain;54;42;S;14;61%;66%;2

Shelton;Occasional rain;53;38;SW;14;68%;68%;2

Spokane;Clouds and sun;52;34;S;15;54%;44%;3

Spokane Fairchild;A shower in the p.m.;49;31;SW;20;64%;67%;3

Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun;52;34;S;15;54%;44%;3

Stampede Pass;A bit of snow;34;28;W;10;90%;85%;3

Tacoma;A bit of rain;51;41;SSW;11;72%;74%;2

Tacoma Narrows;A bit of rain;51;41;SSW;14;72%;74%;2

Vancouver;Occasional rain;53;39;SE;7;66%;67%;2

Walla Walla;A shower in the a.m.;55;38;S;19;51%;67%;4

Wenatchee;Clouds and sun;54;38;W;17;39%;44%;5

Whidbey Island;Becoming cloudy;55;45;SW;17;66%;76%;6

Yakima;Clouds and sun;59;37;WNW;15;34%;44%;6

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Forecast