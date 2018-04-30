WA Forecast
Updated 11:03 am, Monday, April 30, 2018
WA Forecast for Wednesday, May 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Rain and drizzle;61;42;NE;7;64%;57%;2
Bellingham;Cloudy;60;45;SE;6;69%;27%;2
Bremerton;Cloudy;62;44;NNE;6;67%;12%;2
Chehalis;Cloudy;62;40;NW;6;63%;21%;2
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;61;36;ENE;7;55%;33%;3
Eastsound;Cloudy;58;47;N;4;75%;8%;2
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, breezy;66;40;NW;17;48%;3%;7
Ephrata;Partial sunshine;70;44;NW;9;37%;3%;7
Everett;Cloudy;61;44;NE;7;65%;12%;2
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;62;41;SW;4;78%;14%;2
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;61;45;SSW;5;69%;8%;3
Hoquiam;Cloudy;58;44;NNW;10;73%;13%;2
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;61;43;WNW;5;68%;20%;2
Moses Lake;Sun and some clouds;71;42;NNW;8;38%;2%;7
Olympia;Dull and dreary;63;39;WSW;5;66%;27%;2
Omak;Partly sunny, breezy;69;42;NNE;14;40%;6%;7
Pasco;Partly sunny;71;41;WSW;8;43%;6%;7
Port Angeles;Cloudy;59;44;SW;6;69%;5%;4
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;59;37;E;9;60%;33%;3
Puyallup;Cloudy;62;43;SE;5;66%;13%;2
Quillayute;Cloudy;58;41;ESE;5;70%;3%;2
Renton;Cloudy;62;45;E;6;64%;14%;2
Seattle;Cloudy;61;47;NE;6;65%;26%;2
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;61;47;ESE;4;65%;14%;2
Shelton;Cloudy;63;40;WSW;5;67%;11%;2
Spokane;Decreasing clouds;63;39;N;6;53%;33%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;61;39;SE;8;59%;30%;4
Spokane Felts;Decreasing clouds;63;39;N;6;53%;33%;4
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;45;36;WSW;5;80%;18%;4
Tacoma;Cloudy;61;45;W;6;67%;14%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;59;45;SW;3;71%;14%;2
Vancouver;Cloudy;61;43;NNW;6;64%;26%;2
Walla Walla;Clouds and sun;65;44;SE;9;49%;17%;7
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;67;46;WNW;12;39%;3%;7
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;60;48;SSW;7;72%;10%;4
Yakima;Partly sunny;71;41;NNW;8;37%;2%;7
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather