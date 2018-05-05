WA Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;68;51;NNE;6;63%;39%;7

Bellingham;Partly sunny, nice;67;51;SSE;7;63%;37%;7

Bremerton;Periods of sun, nice;68;52;NNE;8;64%;36%;5

Chehalis;Clouds and sun, nice;70;49;NNE;6;58%;31%;5

Deer Park;Partly sunny;70;49;ENE;5;60%;43%;5

Eastsound;Clouds and sun;60;51;W;6;78%;35%;7

Ellensburg;Clouds and sun, warm;74;53;NNW;6;47%;37%;5

Ephrata;Partly sunny;76;58;N;6;42%;27%;5

Everett;Partly sunny;67;51;N;7;66%;39%;6

Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun, nice;68;49;NNE;7;71%;38%;5

Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun, nice;63;49;SW;6;73%;34%;7

Hoquiam;Clouds and sun, nice;67;51;NNE;7;71%;29%;5

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;71;53;N;6;65%;33%;5

Moses Lake;Periods of sun, nice;76;55;NNE;5;49%;19%;5

Olympia;Partly sunny;69;48;NNE;7;60%;30%;5

Omak;Nice with some sun;75;54;N;10;45%;44%;7

Pasco;Periods of sun;78;54;N;4;45%;20%;5

Port Angeles;Partly sunny, warmer;63;50;SSW;5;69%;25%;7

Pullman;Periods of sun;71;52;E;5;49%;31%;5

Puyallup;Partly sunny;70;51;NNE;6;66%;38%;5

Quillayute;Pleasant and warmer;66;47;N;5;66%;24%;7

Renton;Nice with some sun;68;52;NNE;8;68%;40%;5

Seattle;Partly sunny;67;53;N;8;67%;39%;5

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;68;55;N;8;59%;40%;5

Shelton;Clouds and sun, nice;71;48;E;6;59%;27%;5

Spokane;Partly sunny;73;52;E;3;46%;29%;5

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;70;51;E;6;54%;29%;5

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;73;52;E;3;46%;29%;5

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;59;45;E;2;61%;39%;5

Tacoma;Partly sunny, nice;67;51;NNE;7;66%;38%;5

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;66;52;NNE;8;65%;38%;5

Vancouver;Nice with some sun;74;55;NNW;6;60%;38%;5

Walla Walla;Periods of sun;77;58;ESE;5;43%;27%;5

Wenatchee;Periods of sun;75;56;WNW;6;41%;36%;5

Whidbey Island;Clouds and sun;62;51;WNW;8;73%;36%;7

Yakima;Clouds and sun, warm;77;55;NNW;4;43%;44%;5

