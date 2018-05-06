WA Forecast
Published 7:31 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
WA Forecast for Tuesday, May 8, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny;70;45;NE;5;59%;15%;6
Bellingham;Mostly sunny;66;48;ENE;7;70%;19%;5
Bremerton;Sunshine, pleasant;73;45;NNE;6;68%;7%;7
Chehalis;Nice with sunshine;75;45;NW;4;57%;2%;8
Deer Park;A t-storm in spots;72;45;ESE;6;68%;55%;6
Eastsound;Mostly sunny;64;50;ESE;5;75%;16%;6
Ellensburg;Clouds and sun;79;48;NW;14;49%;3%;8
Ephrata;Partly sunny;81;51;NW;7;44%;15%;7
Everett;Mostly sunny;70;46;NNE;5;63%;13%;6
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;71;48;NE;5;72%;7%;7
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;65;47;SW;6;74%;12%;7
Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;64;49;NNE;7;78%;9%;7
Kelso-Longview;Warm with sunshine;74;51;N;4;64%;5%;8
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;83;48;SSE;7;45%;13%;7
Olympia;Mostly sunny;72;45;NE;4;60%;5%;7
Omak;Periods of sun, warm;80;51;NNE;7;43%;66%;7
Pasco;Partly sunny, warm;82;51;W;9;46%;1%;8
Port Angeles;Sunshine and nice;62;47;SW;5;74%;7%;7
Pullman;A t-storm in spots;71;49;SE;8;63%;44%;8
Puyallup;Sunshine, pleasant;74;48;E;5;65%;5%;7
Quillayute;Mostly sunny;59;46;N;4;77%;7%;5
Renton;Mostly sunny;73;48;NNE;6;64%;10%;7
Seattle;Mostly sunny, nice;72;48;NNE;6;65%;8%;7
Seattle Boeing;Sunshine, pleasant;71;53;N;5;61%;10%;7
Shelton;Mostly sunny;73;45;ENE;6;63%;7%;7
Spokane;A t-storm in spots;73;51;SSE;6;60%;53%;6
Spokane Fairchild;A t-storm in spots;72;48;S;9;67%;53%;6
Spokane Felts;A t-storm in spots;73;51;SSE;6;60%;53%;6
Stampede Pass;Periods of sun;58;42;WSW;4;71%;2%;8
Tacoma;Mostly sunny;72;51;NNE;5;65%;7%;7
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny, nice;69;50;NNE;4;67%;7%;7
Vancouver;Warmer with sunshine;77;52;N;4;57%;5%;8
Walla Walla;Warm with some sun;78;54;ESE;9;47%;3%;8
Wenatchee;Periods of sun;79;54;WNW;8;42%;8%;7
Whidbey Island;Sunshine, pleasant;63;50;WNW;6;76%;14%;7
Yakima;Partly sunny, warm;84;50;NNW;4;37%;1%;8
