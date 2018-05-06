WA Forecast for Tuesday, May 8, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly sunny;70;45;NE;5;59%;15%;6

Bellingham;Mostly sunny;66;48;ENE;7;70%;19%;5

Bremerton;Sunshine, pleasant;73;45;NNE;6;68%;7%;7

Chehalis;Nice with sunshine;75;45;NW;4;57%;2%;8

Deer Park;A t-storm in spots;72;45;ESE;6;68%;55%;6

Eastsound;Mostly sunny;64;50;ESE;5;75%;16%;6

Ellensburg;Clouds and sun;79;48;NW;14;49%;3%;8

Ephrata;Partly sunny;81;51;NW;7;44%;15%;7

Everett;Mostly sunny;70;46;NNE;5;63%;13%;6

Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;71;48;NE;5;72%;7%;7

Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;65;47;SW;6;74%;12%;7

Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;64;49;NNE;7;78%;9%;7

Kelso-Longview;Warm with sunshine;74;51;N;4;64%;5%;8

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;83;48;SSE;7;45%;13%;7

Olympia;Mostly sunny;72;45;NE;4;60%;5%;7

Omak;Periods of sun, warm;80;51;NNE;7;43%;66%;7

Pasco;Partly sunny, warm;82;51;W;9;46%;1%;8

Port Angeles;Sunshine and nice;62;47;SW;5;74%;7%;7

Pullman;A t-storm in spots;71;49;SE;8;63%;44%;8

Puyallup;Sunshine, pleasant;74;48;E;5;65%;5%;7

Quillayute;Mostly sunny;59;46;N;4;77%;7%;5

Renton;Mostly sunny;73;48;NNE;6;64%;10%;7

Seattle;Mostly sunny, nice;72;48;NNE;6;65%;8%;7

Seattle Boeing;Sunshine, pleasant;71;53;N;5;61%;10%;7

Shelton;Mostly sunny;73;45;ENE;6;63%;7%;7

Spokane;A t-storm in spots;73;51;SSE;6;60%;53%;6

Spokane Fairchild;A t-storm in spots;72;48;S;9;67%;53%;6

Spokane Felts;A t-storm in spots;73;51;SSE;6;60%;53%;6

Stampede Pass;Periods of sun;58;42;WSW;4;71%;2%;8

Tacoma;Mostly sunny;72;51;NNE;5;65%;7%;7

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny, nice;69;50;NNE;4;67%;7%;7

Vancouver;Warmer with sunshine;77;52;N;4;57%;5%;8

Walla Walla;Warm with some sun;78;54;ESE;9;47%;3%;8

Wenatchee;Periods of sun;79;54;WNW;8;42%;8%;7

Whidbey Island;Sunshine, pleasant;63;50;WNW;6;76%;14%;7

Yakima;Partly sunny, warm;84;50;NNW;4;37%;1%;8

