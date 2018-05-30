WA Forecast for Thursday, May 31, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;63;43;NNW;6;46%;13%;5

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;64;46;SSE;7;59%;31%;5

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;65;44;NE;6;60%;10%;5

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;67;43;WNW;5;44%;18%;4

Deer Park;Variable cloudiness;68;37;SSW;6;42%;5%;8

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;63;48;SSE;4;61%;12%;5

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;70;46;NW;14;35%;2%;9

Ephrata;Nice with some sun;72;51;W;7;26%;2%;9

Everett;Mostly cloudy;63;44;NNW;6;52%;31%;6

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;66;44;N;5;65%;10%;4

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;62;47;WSW;5;64%;12%;7

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;61;49;NW;14;65%;23%;3

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;67;45;WNW;6;56%;14%;4

Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;72;46;NW;6;32%;1%;9

Olympia;Mainly cloudy;67;41;WSW;4;53%;10%;3

Omak;Partly sunny;72;45;NNE;8;31%;10%;9

Pasco;Partly sunny;74;45;W;5;37%;4%;9

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;58;44;W;7;65%;10%;3

Pullman;Variable cloudiness;64;42;NE;6;49%;22%;8

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;67;44;NE;5;55%;10%;4

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;59;44;NW;8;65%;14%;3

Renton;Mostly cloudy;66;47;NE;6;56%;31%;4

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;64;48;NNE;6;56%;11%;5

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;66;49;NE;5;52%;30%;5

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;67;43;SW;5;55%;11%;3

Spokane;More clouds than sun;69;44;SSE;7;34%;6%;8

Spokane Fairchild;Variable clouds;65;42;SW;8;39%;5%;8

Spokane Felts;More clouds than sun;69;44;SSE;7;34%;6%;8

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;37;W;5;60%;21%;4

Tacoma;Clouds limiting sun;65;45;NE;5;58%;11%;5

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;63;47;NE;5;59%;11%;5

Vancouver;Partly sunny;67;47;NW;6;53%;14%;5

Walla Walla;Partly sunny;71;51;ESE;6;39%;17%;9

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;71;51;WNW;9;29%;3%;9

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;61;50;W;7;64%;12%;5

Yakima;Clouds and sun, nice;73;47;NNW;5;30%;1%;9

