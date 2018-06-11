WA Forecast
Updated 11:00 pm, Sunday, June 10, 2018
WA Forecast for Tuesday, June 12, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Showers around;65;39;NNE;5;60%;61%;7
Bellingham;A shower in the a.m.;64;44;SSE;7;60%;56%;7
Bremerton;Partly sunny, warmer;68;44;NNE;5;56%;27%;9
Chehalis;Partly sunny, warmer;70;43;N;4;50%;0%;9
Deer Park;Clouds and sunshine;66;32;SW;9;46%;22%;9
Eastsound;Partly sunny;63;49;SSE;5;62%;15%;9
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, breezy;70;42;NW;18;37%;0%;9
Ephrata;Partly sunny;74;47;NW;10;27%;0%;9
Everett;Partly sunny, warmer;65;41;NNE;5;49%;27%;8
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny, warmer;68;42;NE;3;69%;6%;9
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;64;45;SW;6;63%;14%;9
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;65;49;N;8;65%;7%;9
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, warmer;71;44;N;4;58%;6%;9
Moses Lake;Partly sunny, nice;74;43;NW;8;28%;0%;9
Olympia;Partly sunny, warmer;69;42;N;3;58%;6%;9
Omak;Nice with some sun;71;41;NNW;8;38%;14%;9
Pasco;Partly sunny;76;42;NW;8;36%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;61;43;SW;7;62%;9%;9
Pullman;Partly sunny;64;39;SE;12;55%;25%;10
Puyallup;Warmer with some sun;70;42;ENE;5;55%;6%;9
Quillayute;Partly sunny;62;43;NNE;6;65%;29%;9
Renton;Partly sunny, warmer;69;47;NE;5;50%;7%;9
Seattle;Partly sunny, warmer;67;49;NNE;5;53%;6%;9
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny, warmer;69;50;NNE;4;53%;7%;9
Shelton;Partly sunny, warmer;69;43;NNE;5;57%;7%;9
Spokane;Clouds and sun;68;41;S;10;40%;14%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;64;38;SSW;12;46%;12%;9
Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun;68;41;S;10;40%;14%;9
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;53;39;W;6;64%;0%;9
Tacoma;Partly sunny, warmer;68;47;NE;5;54%;7%;9
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny, warmer;66;48;NNE;3;59%;7%;9
Vancouver;Partly sunny, warmer;71;48;N;5;54%;6%;9
Walla Walla;Partly sunny, nice;71;47;SE;9;46%;25%;9
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, nice;71;47;WNW;13;30%;1%;9
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;64;48;WSW;7;60%;13%;9
Yakima;Partly sunny;73;42;N;6;35%;0%;9
