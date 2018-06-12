WA Forecast for Wednesday, June 13, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;68;52;SE;6;37%;58%;8

Bellingham;Sun and some clouds;66;53;SW;6;54%;77%;8

Bremerton;Partly sunny;70;51;SE;6;50%;32%;9

Chehalis;Partly sunny, nice;75;51;WSW;4;48%;61%;9

Deer Park;Nice with sunshine;71;44;ENE;6;38%;2%;9

Eastsound;Partly sunny;63;52;WNW;5;65%;77%;7

Ellensburg;Nice with sunshine;78;53;NW;7;31%;5%;9

Ephrata;Sunshine and nice;76;54;SSW;6;24%;1%;9

Everett;Partly sunny, nice;68;53;ESE;6;44%;30%;8

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny, nice;72;49;E;5;55%;51%;9

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;63;51;SSE;5;62%;70%;7

Hoquiam;Partial sunshine;67;55;WSW;7;62%;70%;8

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, nice;77;52;W;5;49%;57%;9

Moses Lake;Mostly sunny, nice;78;53;ENE;5;27%;1%;9

Olympia;Partly sunny;72;49;WNW;5;48%;60%;8

Omak;Partly sunny;72;50;SSE;8;35%;25%;9

Pasco;Lots of sun, nice;83;53;ESE;4;30%;3%;9

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;61;49;ESE;4;63%;61%;6

Pullman;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;49;ESE;4;37%;3%;10

Puyallup;Nice with some sun;73;52;SW;5;45%;31%;9

Quillayute;Clouds and sun;63;51;S;4;62%;83%;6

Renton;Sun and some clouds;70;54;SE;6;52%;31%;9

Seattle;Partly sunny, nice;70;53;E;7;48%;47%;9

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;70;54;NW;6;46%;31%;9

Shelton;Partly sunny;72;50;S;5;48%;62%;8

Spokane;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;51;SSE;5;32%;3%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Nice with sunshine;69;48;SSE;6;36%;3%;9

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;51;SSE;5;32%;3%;9

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;63;44;WSW;3;46%;11%;9

Tacoma;Some sun, pleasant;70;51;WSW;6;49%;59%;9

Tacoma Narrows;Nice with some sun;68;51;ESE;6;50%;59%;9

Vancouver;Partly sunny, nice;79;53;NW;6;37%;22%;9

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;58;E;4;31%;3%;9

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;76;54;W;8;27%;3%;9

Whidbey Island;Sun and some clouds;64;53;WSW;7;62%;57%;7

Yakima;Sunshine and nice;79;52;NNW;5;30%;4%;9

