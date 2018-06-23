WA Forecast
Updated 11:01 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
WA Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;72;49;N;4;69%;26%;5
Bellingham;Partial sunshine;71;52;SE;7;62%;10%;6
Bremerton;Partly sunny;74;52;NNE;5;62%;7%;8
Chehalis;Partial sunshine;76;50;NW;5;49%;2%;8
Deer Park;Periods of sun;75;50;SSE;6;57%;30%;5
Eastsound;Partly sunny;70;53;SE;4;68%;10%;9
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, breezy;80;52;NW;21;43%;1%;9
Ephrata;Partly sunny;87;59;WNW;9;28%;0%;9
Everett;Partly sunny, nice;73;51;N;5;67%;10%;5
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny, nice;75;52;NNE;4;70%;7%;7
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;69;51;SSW;5;67%;10%;9
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;69;53;NW;11;73%;4%;6
Kelso-Longview;Sun and some clouds;77;53;NW;6;60%;10%;7
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;86;54;WNW;8;36%;0%;9
Olympia;Partly sunny, warmer;76;50;WNW;3;59%;7%;6
Omak;Periods of sun, nice;86;56;NNW;8;41%;6%;9
Pasco;Partly sunny;87;56;SSW;8;35%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Nice with some sun;67;49;W;8;66%;6%;9
Pullman;Clouds and sun;73;53;SSE;10;54%;23%;7
Puyallup;Partly sunny;76;52;E;5;59%;7%;7
Quillayute;Partly sunny;66;50;N;7;73%;6%;5
Renton;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;NE;6;59%;10%;7
Seattle;Nice with some sun;73;55;NE;5;61%;9%;8
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;NNE;4;55%;10%;6
Shelton;Nice with some sun;76;50;SW;5;61%;4%;6
Spokane;Partly sunny;78;56;S;7;48%;20%;5
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;SW;9;50%;14%;5
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;78;56;S;7;48%;20%;5
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, nice;59;45;W;6;80%;4%;10
Tacoma;Sun and some clouds;74;54;NE;5;59%;8%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny, nice;73;53;NNE;4;62%;8%;8
Vancouver;Partly sunny;76;54;NNW;6;56%;11%;7
Walla Walla;Partly sunny, nice;82;61;SE;10;41%;3%;10
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, nice;84;58;WNW;12;34%;2%;9
Whidbey Island;Nice with some sun;68;52;WSW;7;65%;11%;9
Yakima;Partly sunny;85;51;N;6;35%;0%;9
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather