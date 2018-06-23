WA Forecast
Updated 3:03 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
WA Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny;77;51;NW;6;43%;84%;9
Bellingham;Showers around;73;56;NE;6;59%;88%;9
Bremerton;Mostly sunny;81;55;ENE;6;54%;60%;9
Chehalis;Plenty of sunshine;83;54;W;5;49%;61%;9
Deer Park;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;56;ENE;6;49%;56%;9
Eastsound;Showers around;70;56;E;5;69%;91%;9
Ellensburg;Warmer with sunshine;89;55;NW;7;34%;12%;9
Ephrata;Plenty of sunshine;90;66;SE;9;29%;12%;9
Everett;Mostly sunny;77;55;NW;6;49%;84%;9
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;82;54;NNE;4;61%;59%;9
Friday Harbor;Showers around;71;54;WNW;5;66%;90%;9
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;70;56;WNW;10;75%;70%;8
Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;82;56;WNW;6;60%;60%;9
Moses Lake;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;ESE;7;37%;11%;9
Olympia;Mostly sunny;83;52;WSW;4;54%;61%;9
Omak;Plenty of sun;89;60;SE;10;40%;60%;9
Pasco;Sunny and very warm;94;64;SE;4;33%;6%;9
Port Angeles;Showers around;67;51;WNW;8;67%;90%;9
Pullman;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;60;ESE;6;44%;4%;10
Puyallup;Mostly sunny;83;56;NNE;5;51%;63%;9
Quillayute;Showers around;65;51;WNW;7;74%;86%;2
Renton;Mostly sunny;81;58;NNE;6;53%;65%;9
Seattle;Lots of sun, nice;79;57;NNE;6;53%;59%;9
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;79;58;N;6;52%;65%;9
Shelton;Sun and clouds;83;53;SW;6;55%;60%;9
Spokane;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;62;ESE;4;39%;7%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and warmer;83;61;SE;6;42%;9%;9
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;62;ESE;4;39%;7%;9
Stampede Pass;Sunny and warmer;76;45;W;2;47%;48%;10
Tacoma;Mostly sunny, nice;80;56;E;6;52%;59%;9
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;ENE;4;57%;59%;9
Vancouver;Mostly sunny;85;58;NW;6;50%;55%;9
Walla Walla;Plenty of sun;92;67;SE;4;33%;3%;10
Wenatchee;Sunshine;89;63;SW;10;33%;16%;9
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;68;56;WSW;8;67%;80%;9
Yakima;Plenty of sun;90;58;SSW;5;33%;4%;9
_____
