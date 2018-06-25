WA Forecast
Updated 3:03 pm, Monday, June 25, 2018
WA Forecast for Wednesday, June 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Decreasing clouds;71;49;N;6;42%;14%;8
Bellingham;Decreasing clouds;67;52;SSE;8;62%;23%;8
Bremerton;Decreasing clouds;70;52;NE;7;61%;27%;8
Chehalis;Mostly sunny;72;49;WNW;6;47%;13%;9
Deer Park;Sunny and pleasant;73;45;S;10;41%;0%;9
Eastsound;Decreasing clouds;66;53;ESE;5;67%;21%;6
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;50;NW;15;39%;0%;9
Ephrata;Sunny and pleasant;78;53;WNW;8;29%;0%;9
Everett;Decreasing clouds;70;50;N;7;49%;28%;8
Fort Lewis;Decreasing clouds;72;49;NNE;5;65%;8%;8
Friday Harbor;Decreasing clouds;67;53;WSW;5;62%;18%;8
Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;66;53;NW;12;70%;9%;8
Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny, nice;74;51;WNW;6;58%;6%;9
Moses Lake;Sunny and delightful;80;51;W;9;31%;0%;9
Olympia;Decreasing clouds;73;48;NW;5;55%;8%;8
Omak;Sunny and nice;78;47;W;8;36%;2%;9
Pasco;Mostly sunny;82;49;SSW;5;34%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Decreasing clouds;63;49;W;9;65%;13%;8
Pullman;Plenty of sunshine;70;46;SE;8;45%;0%;10
Puyallup;Decreasing clouds;72;51;NE;6;57%;8%;8
Quillayute;Decreasing clouds;64;50;NW;7;70%;29%;4
Renton;Decreasing clouds;70;54;NE;6;56%;9%;8
Seattle;Decreasing clouds;69;54;NNE;6;57%;9%;8
Seattle Boeing;Decreasing clouds;71;55;NE;5;54%;9%;8
Shelton;Decreasing clouds;74;49;SW;5;55%;9%;8
Spokane;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;S;9;35%;2%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and pleasant;71;45;SSW;11;41%;0%;9
Spokane Felts;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;S;9;35%;2%;9
Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;57;42;W;6;69%;7%;10
Tacoma;Decreasing clouds;69;53;NE;6;59%;8%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Decreasing clouds;70;52;NE;5;61%;8%;8
Vancouver;Mostly sunny, nice;74;52;NNW;6;52%;6%;9
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, nice;80;54;ESE;8;32%;0%;10
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, nice;77;54;WNW;11;34%;0%;9
Whidbey Island;Decreasing clouds;66;54;W;8;65%;16%;8
Yakima;Mostly sunny;79;50;N;5;36%;0%;9
_____
