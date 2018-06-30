WA Forecast
Updated 3:04 pm, Saturday, June 30, 2018
WA Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;65;51;WNW;6;51%;44%;4
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;67;54;SSW;10;69%;44%;4
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;67;49;E;5;70%;44%;4
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;70;47;W;6;54%;15%;5
Deer Park;Partly sunny, nice;74;43;W;10;52%;19%;9
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;67;53;SW;8;70%;44%;4
Ellensburg;Windy;74;52;NW;23;46%;15%;9
Ephrata;Partly sunny;81;54;WNW;13;29%;7%;9
Everett;Mostly cloudy;65;50;NNW;7;60%;44%;3
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;70;47;SSW;10;70%;42%;4
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;67;51;WSW;10;68%;44%;5
Hoquiam;Rather cloudy;65;52;NW;13;77%;53%;4
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;70;50;WNW;7;65%;44%;4
Moses Lake;Partly sunny, nice;83;52;W;10;32%;4%;9
Olympia;Mainly cloudy;69;45;WSW;10;62%;42%;4
Omak;Periods of sun;80;48;W;11;37%;26%;9
Pasco;Partly sunny, nice;87;53;NW;8;35%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;63;49;WSW;13;69%;41%;4
Pullman;Partly sunny, nice;74;49;WNW;13;50%;8%;10
Puyallup;A passing shower;71;50;SW;7;65%;66%;4
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;63;49;WNW;9;76%;51%;4
Renton;Mostly cloudy;67;52;SSE;6;67%;44%;4
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;66;52;ESE;6;70%;44%;4
Seattle Boeing;Rather cloudy;69;54;E;6;63%;44%;4
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;72;47;W;13;60%;53%;4
Spokane;Partly sunny;77;52;WSW;12;39%;16%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Sun and some clouds;74;47;W;14;42%;14%;9
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;77;52;WSW;12;39%;16%;9
Stampede Pass;A passing shower;54;39;W;8;84%;79%;7
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;69;50;SW;8;66%;42%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;68;50;SSW;9;65%;42%;4
Vancouver;Periods of sun, nice;73;53;NNW;6;57%;39%;6
Walla Walla;Sunshine, pleasant;83;55;SW;12;37%;0%;9
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;78;54;NW;16;35%;14%;9
Whidbey Island;Rather cloudy;66;55;W;13;67%;44%;7
Yakima;Partly sunny;81;47;NW;8;37%;10%;9
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather