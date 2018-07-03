WA Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;72;49;N;5;63%;16%;9

Bellingham;Sunny intervals;70;52;NW;6;61%;20%;9

Bremerton;Partly sunny, warmer;74;53;NNE;5;57%;7%;9

Chehalis;Clouds and sun;74;52;NNW;5;44%;4%;9

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;67;43;ESE;6;54%;39%;3

Eastsound;Partly sunny;67;55;NW;4;70%;12%;9

Ellensburg;Warmer;79;49;NE;8;39%;16%;7

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;78;55;E;7;29%;19%;6

Everett;Partly sunny;72;52;N;5;62%;15%;9

Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun;74;52;NNE;5;64%;6%;9

Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun;68;51;WSW;5;65%;6%;9

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;67;53;WNW;8;70%;7%;7

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, warmer;77;53;NW;5;57%;4%;8

Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;79;53;SE;7;33%;15%;6

Olympia;Partly sunny, warmer;75;49;NNE;4;56%;4%;9

Omak;Mostly cloudy;77;52;N;7;43%;42%;5

Pasco;Clouds and sun;81;51;E;5;33%;3%;9

Port Angeles;Sun and clouds;65;50;SW;4;64%;4%;9

Pullman;Clouds and sun;67;45;E;7;50%;20%;5

Puyallup;Partly sunny;74;51;NE;5;56%;7%;8

Quillayute;Partly sunny;65;50;NNE;5;69%;4%;9

Renton;Clouds and sun;74;54;NNE;6;58%;13%;6

Seattle;Periods of sun;72;56;NNE;6;58%;9%;9

Seattle Boeing;Sunny intervals;74;57;NNE;4;53%;12%;8

Shelton;Sun and clouds;75;49;NE;6;56%;4%;7

Spokane;Partly sunny;71;48;ESE;6;45%;35%;5

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;68;48;SE;8;46%;33%;5

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;71;48;ESE;6;45%;35%;5

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;61;48;E;4;69%;7%;7

Tacoma;Clouds and sun;72;54;NNE;5;57%;6%;9

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;71;55;NNE;4;59%;6%;9

Vancouver;Clouds and sun;75;57;NNW;5;55%;3%;9

Walla Walla;Sunny intervals;78;56;E;7;33%;7%;9

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;78;56;SE;9;35%;23%;7

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;67;53;WNW;5;65%;9%;9

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;80;51;ENE;4;33%;9%;7

_____

