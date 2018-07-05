WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Spotty showers;75;56;S;7;63%;84%;4
Bellingham;Spotty showers;72;58;SW;8;65%;84%;3
Bremerton;Not as warm;74;57;SW;8;63%;44%;4
Chehalis;Spotty showers;74;54;SSW;5;55%;70%;8
Deer Park;Mostly sunny;88;53;WSW;9;37%;23%;9
Eastsound;Spotty showers;70;57;SSW;6;69%;84%;3
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;85;53;NW;13;35%;24%;9
Ephrata;Partly sunny, warm;92;58;WNW;13;23%;15%;9
Everett;Periods of sun;75;57;S;8;63%;44%;4
Fort Lewis;Not as warm;74;57;SW;8;70%;44%;5
Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;69;54;S;5;71%;84%;4
Hoquiam;Spotty showers;66;58;SSW;14;80%;85%;4
Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;75;56;SW;8;62%;70%;5
Moses Lake;Partly sunny, warm;93;57;WSW;10;29%;15%;9
Olympia;Not as warm;73;55;SSW;7;61%;44%;4
Omak;Warm with some sun;90;54;SW;12;32%;29%;9
Pasco;Partly sunny and hot;95;59;W;11;29%;29%;9
Port Angeles;Spotty showers;66;53;NNW;5;74%;88%;5
Pullman;Mostly sunny;84;55;W;7;38%;12%;9
Puyallup;Periods of sun;75;58;SW;6;62%;44%;5
Quillayute;Spotty showers;62;54;S;10;85%;85%;3
Renton;Not as warm;75;59;SSW;7;62%;44%;4
Seattle;Not as warm;74;59;SSW;7;64%;44%;4
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;75;59;SSW;8;55%;44%;4
Shelton;Spotty showers;72;56;SW;11;65%;84%;4
Spokane;Mostly sunny, warm;89;60;WSW;10;31%;30%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;86;54;W;13;34%;21%;9
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, warm;89;60;WSW;10;31%;30%;9
Stampede Pass;Spotty showers;66;46;WNW;6;70%;84%;9
Tacoma;Not as warm;73;57;SW;7;64%;44%;5
Tacoma Narrows;Not as warm;71;57;SW;8;65%;44%;5
Vancouver;Not as warm;78;56;SW;6;53%;35%;6
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, warm;92;62;SW;9;28%;11%;9
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;89;59;WNW;11;30%;23%;9
Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;70;56;NW;7;65%;84%;5
Yakima;Partly sunny;91;51;WNW;11;30%;19%;9
