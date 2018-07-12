WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny;81;54;NW;6;46%;4%;8
Bellingham;Mostly sunny;76;56;S;6;60%;6%;8
Bremerton;Mostly sunny;84;56;E;6;48%;3%;9
Chehalis;Mostly sunny;86;53;WSW;5;42%;0%;9
Deer Park;Sunny and hot;94;55;WSW;8;32%;0%;9
Eastsound;Mostly sunny, nice;74;57;NW;6;65%;6%;8
Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;97;63;NW;16;27%;0%;9
Ephrata;Sunshine, very hot;101;70;NW;9;19%;0%;9
Everett;Mostly sunny;81;55;NNW;6;50%;4%;8
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;85;54;W;6;57%;4%;9
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny, nice;74;55;SW;6;60%;4%;8
Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;70;55;WNW;10;74%;4%;9
Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;83;56;W;7;57%;4%;9
Moses Lake;Sunshine, very hot;102;65;NW;8;21%;0%;9
Olympia;Mostly sunny;83;49;SW;6;51%;4%;9
Omak;Sunny and very hot;99;65;NNW;9;25%;0%;9
Pasco;Very hot;106;61;WNW;7;24%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny, nice;73;54;W;7;64%;5%;8
Pullman;Sunny and hot;93;57;SW;7;29%;0%;9
Puyallup;Mostly sunny;86;56;W;5;45%;3%;9
Quillayute;Mostly sunny;69;52;W;7;71%;5%;8
Renton;Mostly sunny;84;59;NNE;6;50%;4%;9
Seattle;Mostly sunny;82;60;NNE;6;49%;3%;9
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;82;60;N;6;50%;4%;9
Shelton;Mostly sunny;83;53;WSW;8;54%;3%;9
Spokane;Sunshine, very hot;97;60;SW;9;26%;2%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and hot;94;59;W;12;24%;0%;9
Spokane Felts;Sunshine, very hot;97;60;SW;9;26%;2%;9
Stampede Pass;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;W;6;48%;1%;9
Tacoma;Mostly sunny;83;56;WSW;6;50%;4%;9
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;81;57;NNW;6;54%;4%;9
Vancouver;Mostly sunny;89;57;NNW;7;43%;3%;9
Walla Walla;Sunshine, very hot;103;71;SSW;7;18%;0%;9
Wenatchee;Sunshine, very hot;97;67;WNW;11;25%;0%;9
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny, nice;73;57;W;7;63%;5%;8
Yakima;Very hot;102;60;NNW;6;25%;0%;9
