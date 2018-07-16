WA Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Sunny;85;57;WSW;6;42%;3%;8

Bellingham;Sunshine, pleasant;79;59;SSE;6;58%;3%;8

Bremerton;Sunny and very warm;87;58;SSW;7;47%;6%;8

Chehalis;Plenty of sunshine;87;57;WSW;5;41%;25%;9

Deer Park;Mostly sunny and hot;97;57;SSW;7;26%;0%;9

Eastsound;Mostly sunny;75;60;SW;4;67%;3%;8

Ellensburg;Very hot;97;66;NW;15;23%;0%;9

Ephrata;Very hot;102;68;WNW;8;16%;2%;9

Everett;Brilliant sunshine;85;58;SW;6;45%;3%;8

Fort Lewis;Sunny and very warm;86;57;SW;8;55%;6%;9

Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;77;56;SW;5;59%;3%;8

Hoquiam;Nice with some sun;67;58;WNW;9;84%;27%;4

Kelso-Longview;Abundant sunshine;84;59;WNW;6;55%;27%;9

Moses Lake;Very hot;102;63;WNW;7;20%;0%;9

Olympia;Sunshine;84;54;SW;8;52%;27%;9

Omak;Very hot;101;64;NNW;9;21%;11%;8

Pasco;Very hot;105;62;WSW;10;23%;0%;9

Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;74;55;WNW;6;61%;6%;8

Pullman;Mostly sunny and hot;93;61;SW;6;25%;0%;9

Puyallup;Sunny;89;59;SW;5;43%;5%;9

Quillayute;Not as warm;68;55;WNW;6;76%;6%;4

Renton;Sunny and very warm;88;61;SW;6;46%;4%;8

Seattle;Sunny;86;60;SSW;6;47%;4%;8

Seattle Boeing;Sunshine, very warm;87;61;SSW;6;44%;4%;8

Shelton;Not as hot;83;56;SW;12;55%;9%;9

Spokane;Very hot;99;64;S;7;22%;2%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny and hot;95;60;SSW;10;20%;0%;9

Spokane Felts;Very hot;99;64;S;7;22%;2%;9

Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;78;53;W;6;40%;0%;9

Tacoma;Sunny;84;58;SW;7;50%;6%;9

Tacoma Narrows;Sunny;81;57;SSW;7;53%;6%;9

Vancouver;Plenty of sunshine;90;60;NNW;5;42%;5%;9

Walla Walla;Sunshine, very hot;103;71;S;10;15%;0%;9

Wenatchee;Very hot;100;69;WNW;9;22%;3%;9

Whidbey Island;Sunshine and nice;73;57;WSW;6;65%;3%;8

Yakima;Very hot;101;63;NNW;6;20%;0%;9

