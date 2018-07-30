WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny;84;55;N;6;59%;3%;8
Bellingham;Mostly sunny;77;58;SSE;9;62%;3%;7
Bremerton;Mostly sunny;86;55;SSW;6;61%;3%;8
Chehalis;Sunny;86;53;W;5;54%;1%;8
Deer Park;Very hot;101;60;ENE;6;25%;3%;8
Eastsound;Mostly sunny;76;58;S;11;67%;3%;7
Ellensburg;Very hot;101;66;NW;9;31%;0%;8
Ephrata;Very hot;104;72;WNW;8;15%;1%;8
Everett;Mostly sunny;84;56;NNE;6;60%;3%;8
Fort Lewis;Sunny;83;54;SW;7;66%;4%;8
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;SSW;7;72%;3%;7
Hoquiam;Low clouds;64;56;W;10;87%;26%;2
Kelso-Longview;Sunlit and nice;82;58;WNW;6;64%;4%;8
Moses Lake;Very hot;105;67;W;6;22%;1%;8
Olympia;Sunny and nice;82;51;SW;8;59%;26%;8
Omak;Very hot;103;66;W;8;20%;8%;8
Pasco;Very hot;103;64;SW;6;32%;10%;8
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;69;52;WNW;8;72%;4%;8
Pullman;Some sun, very hot;97;63;WNW;5;23%;19%;8
Puyallup;Sunny;87;55;WSW;5;59%;3%;8
Quillayute;Partly sunny;64;53;W;6;81%;6%;2
Renton;Sunshine;86;58;SW;6;61%;3%;8
Seattle;Mostly sunny;84;58;SW;6;62%;3%;8
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;84;59;SSW;7;52%;3%;8
Shelton;Not as warm;79;54;WSW;13;65%;4%;8
Spokane;Very hot;101;68;SSE;4;24%;3%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Very hot;98;64;S;7;21%;3%;8
Spokane Felts;Very hot;101;68;SSE;4;24%;3%;8
Stampede Pass;Sunny and warm;79;53;W;6;52%;2%;8
Tacoma;Mostly sunny;82;54;WSW;7;65%;3%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Not as warm;79;54;SW;7;64%;3%;8
Vancouver;Sunny;89;57;N;5;54%;3%;8
Walla Walla;Very hot;101;75;S;8;22%;22%;8
Wenatchee;Sunny and very hot;102;70;WNW;7;25%;0%;8
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;69;55;WSW;8;70%;26%;7
Yakima;Sunny and very hot;104;62;NNW;6;27%;0%;8
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather