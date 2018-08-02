WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Rain and drizzle;69;55;SSW;5;81%;78%;2
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;69;58;SSE;11;69%;44%;2
Bremerton;Low clouds breaking;70;57;SSW;7;74%;41%;3
Chehalis;Cooler with some sun;71;55;SSW;5;64%;44%;5
Deer Park;Sunny and beautiful;88;53;SW;9;30%;4%;8
Eastsound;Partly sunny;70;57;SW;12;70%;42%;3
Ellensburg;Sunny and windy;85;56;NW;21;37%;8%;8
Ephrata;Plenty of sunshine;92;61;WNW;11;20%;3%;8
Everett;Showers around;69;56;S;6;77%;82%;2
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;71;56;SW;10;76%;44%;2
Friday Harbor;Rather cloudy;68;55;SW;8;75%;44%;3
Hoquiam;Cloudy with a shower;64;57;WSW;10;86%;82%;2
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;71;59;WNW;5;72%;63%;3
Moses Lake;Plenty of sunshine;93;58;W;9;26%;1%;8
Olympia;Low clouds breaking;70;55;SW;9;67%;44%;3
Omak;Mostly sunny;92;57;NW;9;27%;20%;7
Pasco;Sunny and breezy;95;60;NW;14;32%;0%;8
Port Angeles;Showers around;65;54;W;5;72%;70%;3
Pullman;Sunny and pleasant;85;53;WSW;12;28%;0%;8
Puyallup;Nice with some sun;72;58;SW;6;69%;39%;3
Quillayute;Spotty showers;64;54;SSW;7;83%;69%;2
Renton;A shower in the a.m.;71;59;SSW;7;68%;66%;3
Seattle;Low clouds breaking;70;59;SSW;7;72%;44%;3
Seattle Boeing;Showers around;72;60;SW;9;61%;70%;3
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;70;55;WSW;14;70%;44%;2
Spokane;Sunny, breezy, nice;90;58;SW;13;23%;3%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and breezy;86;54;WSW;14;26%;3%;8
Spokane Felts;Sunny, breezy, nice;90;58;SW;13;23%;3%;8
Stampede Pass;Sunny and cooler;64;47;WNW;7;69%;62%;8
Tacoma;Low clouds breaking;69;57;SW;7;73%;44%;3
Tacoma Narrows;Low clouds breaking;68;57;SW;10;73%;44%;3
Vancouver;Not as warm;75;59;NW;5;64%;33%;6
Walla Walla;Sunny and breezy;92;63;SSW;14;22%;0%;8
Wenatchee;Sunny, breezy, nice;90;61;WNW;14;26%;8%;8
Whidbey Island;Clearing;65;56;WSW;8;69%;44%;3
Yakima;Plenty of sun;92;53;NW;8;29%;4%;8
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather