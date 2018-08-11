WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;N;5;69%;26%;6
Bellingham;Mostly sunny, nice;75;56;NNE;8;65%;21%;6
Bremerton;Sunshine and nice;77;54;NNE;5;68%;9%;7
Chehalis;Mostly sunny, nice;79;53;N;4;54%;25%;7
Deer Park;Mostly sunny;80;49;NNW;7;42%;0%;7
Eastsound;Mostly sunny, nice;73;58;SE;6;69%;21%;6
Ellensburg;Sunny and pleasant;84;51;NW;11;45%;2%;7
Ephrata;Sunny and beautiful;84;61;WSW;6;33%;0%;7
Everett;Showers around;75;54;N;5;69%;60%;6
Fort Lewis;Sunshine and warmer;77;54;NNE;5;70%;7%;7
Friday Harbor;Sunshine, pleasant;71;54;WNW;6;76%;18%;7
Hoquiam;Mostly sunny, nice;70;55;NW;9;79%;6%;6
Kelso-Longview;Sunshine and warmer;79;56;NNW;5;67%;27%;7
Moses Lake;Sunny and nice;84;57;NNE;6;38%;0%;7
Olympia;Sunshine and warmer;78;51;N;5;63%;5%;7
Omak;Partly sunny, nice;85;56;N;6;39%;2%;7
Pasco;Mostly sunny, nice;86;49;SE;5;43%;0%;7
Port Angeles;Sunshine;68;50;WSW;5;72%;11%;7
Pullman;Sunny and nice;78;50;ESE;8;41%;0%;7
Puyallup;Sunny and pleasant;79;54;NE;5;65%;7%;7
Quillayute;Nice with sunshine;70;52;N;6;75%;7%;5
Renton;Nice with sunshine;77;56;NNE;5;65%;11%;7
Seattle;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;NNE;5;68%;10%;7
Seattle Boeing;Sunny and beautiful;77;59;NNE;6;58%;12%;7
Shelton;Warmer with sunshine;80;53;W;6;62%;6%;7
Spokane;Mostly sunny;82;52;SW;7;36%;0%;7
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;78;53;WNW;9;40%;0%;7
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;82;52;SW;7;36%;0%;7
Stampede Pass;Sunshine and nice;65;52;W;6;75%;25%;7
Tacoma;Sunny and nice;76;55;NE;5;66%;9%;7
Tacoma Narrows;Sunshine and warmer;75;55;NE;5;65%;9%;7
Vancouver;Sunny;81;56;NNW;5;59%;27%;7
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;86;58;ESE;8;34%;0%;7
Wenatchee;Sunny and pleasant;84;60;WNW;8;38%;3%;7
Whidbey Island;Sunshine;68;55;WNW;6;69%;27%;7
Yakima;Sunshine, pleasant;84;51;N;4;43%;0%;7
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather