WA Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Hazy sun and smoky;76;51;NE;5;67%;3%;6

Bellingham;Hazy sun and smoky;72;53;SSE;7;67%;3%;6

Bremerton;Smoky with hazy sun;78;53;ESE;5;60%;2%;6

Chehalis;Mostly sunny, smoky;79;50;W;5;51%;1%;7

Deer Park;Dimmed sunshine;91;51;SW;7;34%;16%;7

Eastsound;Hazy sun and smoky;70;55;SE;5;72%;3%;6

Ellensburg;Breezy with hazy sun;89;56;NW;16;36%;1%;7

Ephrata;Hazy sun and warm;93;60;NW;7;27%;4%;7

Everett;Hazy and smoky;76;53;NNE;5;66%;3%;6

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny, smoky;77;50;SSW;6;71%;3%;7

Friday Harbor;Hazy and smoky;69;52;SSW;5;73%;3%;6

Hoquiam;Clouds and sun;66;56;WNW;11;78%;3%;7

Kelso-Longview;Hazy sun and smoky;74;53;WNW;6;68%;4%;7

Moses Lake;Hazy, warm and smoky;94;55;NW;6;29%;5%;7

Olympia;Decreasing clouds;77;48;SSW;6;59%;3%;7

Omak;Warm with hazy sun;95;60;NNW;9;29%;2%;6

Pasco;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;94;54;W;7;39%;13%;7

Port Angeles;Smoky with hazy sun;67;50;W;5;68%;3%;6

Pullman;Partly sunny;86;53;S;6;34%;32%;7

Puyallup;Dimmed sunshine;79;53;WSW;5;60%;2%;7

Quillayute;Partly sunny;67;50;WNW;6;75%;3%;3

Renton;Hazy sun and smoky;78;56;NE;5;60%;3%;6

Seattle;Hazy and smoky;76;56;ENE;5;62%;2%;6

Seattle Boeing;Smoky with hazy sun;77;57;NW;5;58%;3%;6

Shelton;Partly sunny, smoky;77;52;SW;9;64%;2%;7

Spokane;Smoky with some sun;91;59;S;6;34%;18%;6

Spokane Fairchild;Smoky with some sun;89;57;SSW;8;34%;16%;6

Spokane Felts;Smoky with some sun;91;59;S;6;34%;18%;6

Stampede Pass;Hazy sun and smoky;70;50;W;6;59%;1%;7

Tacoma;Dimmed sunshine;75;53;WSW;5;66%;3%;7

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny, smoky;74;52;SW;6;69%;3%;7

Vancouver;Hazy sun and smoky;79;53;NNW;5;51%;4%;7

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy, warm;92;63;S;8;29%;26%;5

Wenatchee;Hazy, warm and smoky;92;62;WNW;9;31%;1%;7

Whidbey Island;Hazy sun and smoky;66;51;WSW;6;71%;3%;6

Yakima;Hazy and very warm;93;52;NNW;6;33%;1%;7

