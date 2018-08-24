WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, August 26, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Clouds breaking;67;53;NE;5;73%;44%;3
Bellingham;A stray shower;65;52;SSE;9;75%;63%;3
Bremerton;Clouds breaking;68;54;E;5;78%;44%;3
Chehalis;Some sun returning;68;53;W;4;66%;44%;3
Deer Park;Hazy sun and smoky;74;46;SW;6;45%;19%;4
Eastsound;A shower in spots;66;54;SSE;8;77%;59%;3
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, breezy;72;51;NW;14;56%;27%;6
Ephrata;Partly sunny;74;52;WNW;6;44%;15%;5
Everett;Some sun returning;67;54;NE;5;74%;44%;3
Fort Lewis;Some sun returning;66;53;SW;7;88%;44%;3
Friday Harbor;A shower in spots;64;53;SSW;6;82%;55%;3
Hoquiam;A shower or two;64;55;WNW;9;89%;69%;3
Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sunshine;67;55;W;5;79%;66%;3
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;76;52;W;7;46%;12%;5
Olympia;Clouds breaking;67;51;WSW;6;77%;44%;3
Omak;Hazy sun and smoky;76;51;N;6;45%;25%;4
Pasco;Smoky with hazy sun;77;51;WNW;7;47%;9%;4
Port Angeles;A shower in spots;63;52;W;5;79%;63%;3
Pullman;Smoky with hazy sun;71;47;WSW;6;42%;28%;6
Puyallup;Clouds breaking;69;56;SW;5;75%;44%;3
Quillayute;A shower or two;62;50;W;5;91%;69%;3
Renton;Clouds breaking;69;57;SE;5;71%;44%;3
Seattle;Some sun returning;67;57;ENE;5;75%;44%;3
Seattle Boeing;Clouds breaking;67;56;NW;6;69%;44%;3
Shelton;A quick shower;68;53;WSW;9;77%;55%;3
Spokane;Hazy sun and smoky;74;51;SSW;5;43%;20%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Hazy and smoky;71;47;SW;8;46%;18%;4
Spokane Felts;Hazy sun and smoky;74;51;SSW;5;43%;20%;4
Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;55;45;W;6;86%;44%;6
Tacoma;Clouds breaking;67;55;SW;5;80%;44%;3
Tacoma Narrows;Clouds breaking;64;53;SW;6;82%;44%;3
Vancouver;Partly sunny;70;56;NNW;4;70%;69%;3
Walla Walla;Smoky with some sun;75;57;S;9;38%;17%;6
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;72;55;WNW;8;48%;25%;6
Whidbey Island;A shower in places;64;54;WSW;7;73%;57%;3
Yakima;Sun and some clouds;75;46;NNW;4;50%;22%;6
