WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Rather cloudy;68;49;N;4;74%;18%;2
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;65;51;SSE;10;74%;26%;2
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;68;52;NE;5;75%;13%;2
Chehalis;Partly sunny;70;47;WNW;5;60%;12%;3
Deer Park;Mostly sunny, nice;73;43;SSW;7;51%;0%;5
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;65;53;WSW;8;74%;23%;2
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;51;NW;17;47%;1%;5
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;78;49;WNW;7;37%;0%;5
Everett;Mostly cloudy;68;51;N;5;75%;17%;2
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;69;50;SW;6;80%;12%;2
Friday Harbor;Rather cloudy;66;51;SW;7;79%;29%;4
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;65;52;WNW;9;82%;7%;3
Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sun;69;50;NW;4;73%;10%;4
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny, nice;79;49;W;7;45%;0%;5
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;69;47;SW;6;69%;10%;2
Omak;Sunny and nice;79;47;E;7;41%;1%;5
Pasco;Mostly sunny;81;49;WNW;7;45%;0%;6
Port Angeles;Sunny intervals;63;48;W;8;74%;11%;2
Pullman;Mostly sunny, nice;70;48;N;9;51%;0%;6
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;71;51;SW;5;69%;12%;2
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;61;47;NW;5;86%;27%;2
Renton;Rather cloudy;69;54;NNW;5;73%;14%;2
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;67;55;NE;5;74%;14%;2
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;68;55;NNE;4;69%;16%;2
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;70;49;WSW;8;69%;10%;3
Spokane;Mostly sunny;74;50;S;8;46%;2%;5
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, nice;71;46;SSW;10;50%;0%;5
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;74;50;S;8;46%;2%;5
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;55;43;W;6;84%;13%;6
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;68;52;SW;5;74%;32%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;67;51;WSW;5;75%;12%;2
Vancouver;Partly sunny;72;51;NNW;5;65%;10%;5
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;S;10;40%;0%;6
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;WNW;10;39%;2%;5
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;64;52;WSW;8;71%;21%;2
Yakima;Partly sunny, nice;80;47;N;5;42%;0%;6
