WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Clouds breaking;70;46;N;5;70%;41%;4
Bellingham;Clouds breaking;69;50;N;6;65%;21%;5
Bremerton;Clouds breaking;72;48;NNE;5;68%;26%;4
Chehalis;Clouds breaking;74;46;NNW;4;52%;2%;5
Deer Park;Partly sunny;76;39;NNE;6;38%;0%;5
Eastsound;Clouds breaking;67;54;SW;7;69%;16%;5
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, breezy;78;47;NW;16;40%;1%;5
Ephrata;Partly sunny;80;56;WNW;10;31%;0%;5
Everett;Clouds breaking;70;48;N;5;68%;41%;3
Fort Lewis;Clouds breaking;71;47;NNE;4;76%;27%;4
Friday Harbor;Clouds breaking;69;50;W;5;69%;14%;5
Hoquiam;Clouds breaking;66;51;NW;10;77%;11%;5
Kelso-Longview;Sun and some clouds;72;49;NW;5;70%;11%;4
Moses Lake;Partly sunny, nice;81;48;N;7;33%;0%;5
Olympia;Clouds breaking;72;45;NW;4;67%;13%;3
Omak;Partly sunny, nice;78;49;N;11;35%;5%;5
Pasco;Mostly sunny, nice;84;47;SE;4;39%;0%;5
Port Angeles;Clouds breaking;65;48;WSW;5;68%;11%;5
Pullman;Mostly sunny, nice;75;45;SE;10;39%;0%;5
Puyallup;Clouds breaking;73;47;NE;5;63%;13%;4
Quillayute;Clouds breaking;64;46;NNW;6;78%;7%;3
Renton;Clouds breaking;72;51;NNE;5;64%;27%;4
Seattle;Clouds breaking;70;52;NNE;5;65%;26%;4
Seattle Boeing;Clouds breaking;71;54;NNE;5;62%;27%;4
Shelton;Clouds breaking;73;46;WSW;5;67%;26%;3
Spokane;Partly sunny;77;47;S;5;36%;0%;5
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, nice;75;45;W;8;37%;0%;5
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;77;47;S;5;36%;0%;5
Stampede Pass;Sun and some clouds;60;43;W;5;73%;2%;5
Tacoma;Clouds breaking;70;50;NNE;5;70%;15%;3
Tacoma Narrows;Clouds breaking;68;51;NNE;4;72%;15%;3
Vancouver;Partly sunny, nice;75;50;NNW;5;60%;9%;5
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, nice;81;54;ESE;7;33%;0%;5
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, nice;78;53;WNW;10;35%;2%;5
Whidbey Island;Clouds breaking;65;51;WNW;6;68%;41%;5
Yakima;Mostly sunny;82;48;N;7;37%;0%;5
