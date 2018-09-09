WA Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Brief p.m. showers;68;54;S;6;82%;94%;3

Bellingham;Cloudy, p.m. rain;64;54;S;9;78%;96%;1

Bremerton;Some sun, a shower;68;53;SSW;8;75%;83%;3

Chehalis;Sunshine and nice;71;52;SW;6;62%;75%;4

Deer Park;Nice with some sun;75;46;SSE;7;46%;15%;5

Eastsound;Showers, some heavy;64;54;S;12;80%;91%;1

Ellensburg;Sunshine, pleasant;78;51;NW;6;44%;30%;5

Ephrata;Sunshine and nice;78;53;WNW;8;37%;10%;5

Everett;A p.m. shower or two;69;55;SSE;7;74%;92%;3

Fort Lewis;A shower in the p.m.;71;51;SW;8;75%;85%;3

Friday Harbor;Cloudy with showers;63;50;S;8;79%;95%;1

Hoquiam;Brief p.m. showers;63;56;SW;15;89%;90%;1

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;72;56;S;7;68%;81%;3

Moses Lake;Mostly sunny, nice;79;54;W;7;42%;5%;5

Olympia;Periods of sun, nice;70;52;SW;9;67%;75%;3

Omak;Clouds and sunshine;76;52;SSE;9;47%;44%;5

Pasco;Sunshine, pleasant;83;55;SSW;7;41%;3%;5

Port Angeles;Cloudy, p.m. showers;63;49;ENE;4;82%;100%;1

Pullman;Mostly sunny, nice;75;49;SSE;5;36%;5%;5

Puyallup;A passing shower;72;55;SW;5;69%;88%;3

Quillayute;Cloudy, downpours;60;52;SSE;12;90%;94%;1

Renton;Showers around;71;56;SSW;6;71%;89%;3

Seattle;A shower;69;55;SSW;7;72%;86%;3

Seattle Boeing;A shower in the p.m.;71;57;SSW;9;65%;87%;3

Shelton;Showers around;68;52;SW;10;75%;90%;3

Spokane;Some sun;76;52;SSE;6;41%;10%;5

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;S;8;41%;9%;5

Spokane Felts;Some sun;76;52;SSE;6;41%;10%;5

Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;61;45;W;4;70%;66%;5

Tacoma;Showers around;69;54;SW;6;71%;88%;4

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;68;54;SW;8;71%;81%;4

Vancouver;Mostly sunny;76;57;SSW;6;58%;74%;5

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, nice;80;58;SSE;7;32%;3%;5

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;WNW;6;40%;44%;5

Whidbey Island;Cloudy, p.m. showers;68;54;W;15;70%;100%;1

Yakima;Sunshine and nice;81;47;NW;5;44%;21%;5

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather