WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, September 19, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;66;44;E;5;67%;5%;4
Bellingham;Partly sunny;64;48;SSE;4;73%;26%;4
Bremerton;Clouds and sun;68;46;NE;5;65%;7%;4
Chehalis;Partly sunny;69;43;NW;6;63%;13%;4
Deer Park;Mostly sunny;70;36;N;4;42%;0%;4
Eastsound;Mostly sunny;62;51;SE;4;77%;7%;4
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;74;42;NW;5;44%;0%;4
Ephrata;Partly sunny, nice;73;43;W;5;33%;0%;4
Everett;Periods of sun;65;45;E;5;67%;5%;4
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;67;44;NNW;5;73%;7%;4
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;63;48;S;5;70%;7%;4
Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;65;51;WNW;6;72%;26%;4
Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;68;45;WNW;6;65%;5%;4
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;74;41;N;5;41%;0%;4
Olympia;Partly sunny;68;41;W;4;63%;7%;4
Omak;Partly sunny;73;46;N;8;41%;1%;4
Pasco;Mostly sunny, nice;76;44;SSW;3;41%;0%;4
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;62;47;WSW;4;67%;9%;4
Pullman;Partly sunny;68;38;NNE;5;38%;0%;5
Puyallup;Partly sunny;68;44;E;5;64%;7%;4
Quillayute;Sun and clouds;63;46;E;4;70%;57%;3
Renton;Clouds and sun;67;48;NE;6;67%;7%;4
Seattle;Clouds and sunshine;65;49;NE;6;65%;6%;4
Seattle Boeing;Partial sunshine;66;49;NE;5;63%;6%;4
Shelton;Partly sunny;69;46;WSW;4;60%;8%;4
Spokane;Mostly sunny;71;43;SW;2;40%;2%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;68;42;WNW;5;39%;0%;4
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;71;43;SW;2;40%;2%;4
Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;58;38;W;4;64%;8%;4
Tacoma;Partly sunny;65;47;NE;5;69%;7%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;64;47;NNW;4;69%;7%;4
Vancouver;Partly sunny;70;46;NW;6;57%;4%;4
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;73;47;ESE;5;34%;0%;4
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;71;49;WNW;6;41%;0%;4
Whidbey Island;Partial sunshine;62;51;WSW;5;72%;6%;4
Yakima;Partly sunny, nice;74;40;N;4;41%;0%;4
