WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, September 26, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny;69;45;NNE;6;72%;3%;4
Bellingham;Partly sunny;66;49;W;5;70%;4%;4
Bremerton;Mostly sunny;70;48;NNE;7;61%;3%;4
Chehalis;Mostly sunny;74;45;NNE;6;64%;0%;4
Deer Park;Sunny and beautiful;70;36;S;4;47%;0%;4
Eastsound;Partly sunny;62;52;NW;6;84%;4%;4
Ellensburg;Sunny and pleasant;76;42;NW;4;41%;0%;4
Ephrata;Sunny and pleasant;76;46;SW;5;33%;0%;4
Everett;Mostly sunny;68;48;NNE;6;70%;3%;4
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;70;45;NE;6;75%;3%;4
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;64;49;NW;6;70%;3%;4
Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;70;48;NE;7;74%;3%;4
Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;76;47;NNE;6;61%;3%;4
Moses Lake;Sunshine and nice;76;42;NE;5;42%;0%;4
Olympia;Mostly sunny;71;44;NNE;7;65%;3%;4
Omak;Sunny and nice;76;46;NE;6;41%;0%;4
Pasco;Sunny and beautiful;78;39;SE;3;43%;0%;4
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;65;47;SSW;6;67%;3%;4
Pullman;Plenty of sunshine;69;40;ESE;5;40%;0%;4
Puyallup;Mostly sunny;72;45;NNE;5;62%;2%;4
Quillayute;Partly sunny;68;45;N;5;69%;3%;4
Renton;Mostly sunny;70;50;NNE;7;67%;3%;4
Seattle;Mostly sunny;69;52;NNE;7;68%;2%;4
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny, nice;68;51;NNE;7;63%;3%;4
Shelton;Mostly sunny, nice;73;42;E;6;62%;2%;4
Spokane;Sunny and pleasant;71;43;S;2;42%;0%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and pleasant;68;43;SW;5;42%;0%;4
Spokane Felts;Sunny and pleasant;71;43;S;2;42%;0%;4
Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;65;45;ESE;3;52%;0%;4
Tacoma;Mostly sunny;68;48;NNE;6;68%;3%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;67;49;NE;7;70%;3%;4
Vancouver;Mostly sunny, nice;80;48;N;7;47%;3%;4
Walla Walla;Sunny and nice;76;49;ESE;6;32%;0%;4
Wenatchee;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;WSW;6;41%;0%;4
Whidbey Island;Partial sunshine;64;50;NW;6;73%;4%;4
Yakima;Sunny and pleasant;77;41;NNW;5;38%;0%;4
