WA Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Periods of rain;58;37;W;6;73%;77%;1

Bellingham;A little rain;58;37;ESE;11;70%;72%;2

Bremerton;Clouds and sun;64;40;NNE;10;67%;44%;2

Chehalis;A shower or two;63;38;W;6;65%;56%;3

Deer Park;A little a.m. rain;64;30;W;7;73%;69%;1

Eastsound;A little p.m. rain;59;43;N;11;73%;64%;1

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;67;34;NW;15;56%;38%;4

Ephrata;Partly sunny;71;36;W;13;47%;34%;4

Everett;A little rain;59;40;WNW;7;74%;78%;1

Fort Lewis;Clouds and sunshine;61;37;SSW;12;81%;63%;2

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;59;43;NNE;9;69%;50%;3

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;62;42;WNW;13;74%;46%;2

Kelso-Longview;Showers around;64;42;WNW;7;77%;69%;2

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;73;35;WNW;10;43%;27%;4

Olympia;A shower or two;62;35;SW;11;71%;66%;2

Omak;A little rain;67;33;NE;10;59%;74%;3

Pasco;Clouds and sun;76;37;WNW;16;51%;15%;4

Port Angeles;Rather cloudy;60;40;SW;11;68%;53%;2

Pullman;Cooler with a shower;64;35;W;8;67%;66%;1

Puyallup;Showers around;63;39;NNE;9;77%;73%;2

Quillayute;A shower in the a.m.;60;39;N;9;69%;59%;2

Renton;Sun and clouds;63;43;N;9;62%;59%;2

Seattle;Clouds and sun;62;45;N;9;70%;44%;2

Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun;63;44;ESE;13;63%;59%;2

Shelton;Partly sunny, breezy;63;36;WSW;14;69%;39%;2

Spokane;A little p.m. rain;65;35;W;10;63%;68%;1

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;63;32;W;15;66%;43%;2

Spokane Felts;A little p.m. rain;65;35;W;10;63%;68%;1

Stampede Pass;A shower;47;31;W;8;94%;74%;3

Tacoma;Clouds and sun;61;42;NE;11;67%;66%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;60;42;SW;13;73%;59%;2

Vancouver;Periods of sun;68;44;WNW;6;73%;39%;2

Walla Walla;Spotty showers;71;44;SW;11;53%;63%;2

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;67;38;NW;12;51%;42%;4

Whidbey Island;A touch of rain;61;41;W;13;67%;67%;1

Yakima;Partly sunny, nice;72;33;NW;10;49%;22%;4

