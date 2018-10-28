WA Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Occasional rain;55;45;SSE;6;77%;85%;1

Bellingham;A little rain;56;45;SSE;8;78%;81%;1

Bremerton;A little rain;56;45;SSW;8;84%;80%;1

Chehalis;A little rain;55;43;SSW;6;73%;80%;2

Deer Park;Clouds and sun;50;33;SSW;5;76%;33%;1

Eastsound;Occasional rain;55;48;SSE;10;89%;80%;1

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;57;36;WNW;8;68%;32%;2

Ephrata;Clouds and sun;58;35;WNW;7;66%;9%;2

Everett;Periods of rain;56;47;SE;7;76%;84%;1

Fort Lewis;A touch of rain;56;44;SSW;8;94%;81%;1

Friday Harbor;A little rain;55;47;S;7;82%;80%;1

Hoquiam;A bit of rain;57;47;SSW;8;90%;85%;2

Kelso-Longview;A little rain;57;47;SSE;5;88%;86%;1

Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;58;35;SW;7;58%;4%;2

Olympia;A little rain;56;43;SSW;7;87%;82%;1

Omak;Clouds and sun;53;33;E;6;77%;17%;2

Pasco;Clouds and sun;61;37;SW;11;61%;28%;2

Port Angeles;A little rain;54;41;S;3;81%;80%;1

Pullman;A little rain;51;37;SW;11;73%;74%;1

Puyallup;Occasional rain;57;46;SSW;7;84%;85%;1

Quillayute;Rain at times;57;45;SSE;6;88%;88%;1

Renton;A little rain;56;48;SSW;7;77%;82%;1

Seattle;A bit of rain;55;48;SSW;8;78%;73%;1

Seattle Boeing;Occasional rain;56;47;S;8;81%;82%;1

Shelton;Occasional rain;55;44;SW;6;87%;82%;1

Spokane;Partly sunny;52;37;S;5;75%;55%;1

Spokane Fairchild;Periods of sun;50;34;SW;10;79%;32%;2

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;52;37;S;5;75%;55%;1

Stampede Pass;Rain and snow shower;40;35;W;4;98%;77%;2

Tacoma;A bit of rain;55;47;SSW;8;84%;81%;1

Tacoma Narrows;A touch of rain;54;46;SSW;8;89%;80%;1

Vancouver;A little rain;58;47;SW;6;83%;83%;1

Walla Walla;Sun and clouds;57;45;S;10;63%;35%;2

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;55;37;WNW;6;70%;25%;2

Whidbey Island;Occasional rain;58;49;SE;9;75%;80%;1

Yakima;Sun and clouds;59;31;NW;4;68%;24%;2

