WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Periods of rain;61;55;SSE;8;87%;98%;1
Bellingham;Periods of rain;59;55;SSE;6;86%;97%;0
Bremerton;Occasional rain;61;55;SSW;12;89%;93%;1
Chehalis;A little rain;62;54;SSW;6;90%;91%;1
Deer Park;A shower or two;50;47;SSW;4;97%;82%;1
Eastsound;A little rain;57;55;SSE;9;94%;94%;1
Ellensburg;Brief showers;63;47;NNW;8;78%;83%;1
Ephrata;Clouds breaking;62;49;WSW;6;79%;43%;2
Everett;A little rain;61;55;S;9;87%;92%;1
Fort Lewis;A bit of rain;61;54;SSW;9;98%;91%;1
Friday Harbor;A bit of rain;57;53;SSE;6;97%;94%;1
Hoquiam;A little rain;60;56;SSW;11;96%;93%;1
Kelso-Longview;A shower or two;62;55;SSE;5;91%;93%;1
Moses Lake;Some sun returning;62;51;SW;7;76%;44%;2
Olympia;A little rain;60;53;SSW;9;91%;92%;1
Omak;Mostly cloudy;54;45;SSE;5;92%;67%;1
Pasco;A passing shower;68;54;SW;10;70%;61%;1
Port Angeles;A little a.m. rain;59;50;SSE;3;90%;92%;1
Pullman;A shower or two;57;49;SW;9;82%;82%;1
Puyallup;A bit of rain;63;55;SSW;9;94%;92%;1
Quillayute;Periods of rain;59;53;SSW;8;96%;97%;1
Renton;A little rain;62;55;SSW;10;84%;91%;1
Seattle;A little rain;61;55;SSW;11;94%;92%;1
Seattle Boeing;A little rain;61;54;S;11;89%;91%;1
Shelton;A little rain;60;55;SSW;9;92%;93%;1
Spokane;A shower or two;56;50;SSW;3;87%;82%;1
Spokane Fairchild;A shower or two;54;47;SW;6;93%;81%;1
Spokane Felts;A shower or two;56;50;SSW;3;87%;82%;1
Stampede Pass;Periods of rain;48;42;W;7;97%;93%;1
Tacoma;A touch of rain;60;55;SSW;11;90%;90%;1
Tacoma Narrows;A touch of rain;58;54;SSW;10;96%;91%;1
Vancouver;A shower or two;64;56;SSW;6;86%;91%;1
Walla Walla;A shower or two;64;54;S;10;73%;66%;2
Wenatchee;A shower or two;59;48;WSW;5;84%;81%;2
Whidbey Island;Occasional rain;61;57;SSE;9;82%;94%;1
Yakima;Clouds breaking;68;44;S;4;70%;55%;2
_____
