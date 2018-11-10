WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, November 11, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny;50;29;ENE;5;75%;3%;2
Bellingham;Mostly sunny;52;32;E;4;66%;3%;2
Bremerton;Clearing;51;35;NNE;7;68%;3%;2
Chehalis;Turning sunny;51;31;NE;6;81%;0%;2
Deer Park;Mostly sunny;39;20;NE;4;79%;0%;2
Eastsound;Partly sunny;49;41;NNE;5;82%;3%;2
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;48;24;S;3;63%;0%;2
Ephrata;Variable cloudiness;45;26;N;5;64%;0%;2
Everett;Turning sunny;50;31;ENE;5;72%;3%;2
Fort Lewis;Turning sunny;50;28;ENE;5;88%;3%;2
Friday Harbor;Turning sunny;50;39;NNE;7;67%;3%;2
Hoquiam;Clearing;54;39;E;11;74%;3%;2
Kelso-Longview;Clouds, then sun;52;33;E;3;78%;3%;2
Moses Lake;Partial sunshine;45;24;NE;6;66%;0%;2
Olympia;Turning sunny;50;27;NNE;6;78%;3%;2
Omak;Hazy sun;46;25;ESE;6;65%;0%;2
Pasco;Becoming cloudy;47;24;WNW;4;70%;0%;2
Port Angeles;Turning sunny;49;34;SE;6;75%;3%;2
Pullman;Mostly sunny;42;23;E;4;68%;0%;2
Puyallup;Turning sunny;51;29;E;5;76%;3%;2
Quillayute;Turning sunny;53;34;ENE;4;71%;4%;2
Renton;Turning sunny;51;36;NE;6;69%;3%;2
Seattle;Turning sunny;50;37;NNE;6;68%;3%;2
Seattle Boeing;Clouds, then sun;51;36;NE;5;70%;3%;2
Shelton;Turning sunny;51;30;ENE;6;75%;3%;2
Spokane;Mostly sunny;41;25;N;1;72%;1%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;38;22;NNE;4;79%;0%;2
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;41;25;N;1;72%;1%;2
Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;40;27;E;5;63%;0%;2
Tacoma;Clouds, then sun;49;33;NNE;6;74%;3%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Turning sunny;48;36;NNE;7;78%;3%;2
Vancouver;Turning sunny;55;34;E;6;57%;3%;2
Walla Walla;Becoming cloudy;47;27;SE;5;64%;0%;2
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;45;26;WNW;4;66%;0%;2
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;52;36;ENE;7;71%;3%;2
Yakima;Partly sunny;50;23;N;3;59%;0%;2
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather