WA Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Occasional rain;48;38;WSW;7;79%;85%;1

Bellingham;Rain;50;38;W;9;78%;89%;0

Bremerton;A little rain;51;38;SSE;8;80%;83%;1

Chehalis;Rain at times;48;38;WSW;6;83%;85%;1

Deer Park;Rain/snow showers;42;27;W;6;83%;87%;1

Eastsound;Rain;50;40;NW;9;84%;89%;1

Ellensburg;A p.m. shower or two;43;30;NW;6;80%;86%;0

Ephrata;A p.m. shower or two;44;26;NW;6;86%;69%;1

Everett;A touch of rain;49;39;WSW;8;80%;89%;1

Fort Lewis;A little rain;50;34;SW;8;98%;84%;1

Friday Harbor;Rain;50;40;WNW;9;84%;89%;1

Hoquiam;Occasional rain;52;39;NW;10;87%;85%;1

Kelso-Longview;Periods of rain;49;38;SW;5;94%;86%;1

Moses Lake;Brief p.m. showers;45;26;W;8;82%;81%;1

Olympia;A bit of rain;49;32;SW;7;91%;83%;1

Omak;Showers of rain/snow;40;25;NNE;5;92%;67%;1

Pasco;Spotty showers;50;31;WSW;8;74%;78%;1

Port Angeles;Rain;49;35;SSW;6;84%;89%;1

Pullman;Spotty showers;45;32;W;10;78%;93%;1

Puyallup;Periods of rain;51;38;SW;7;87%;85%;1

Quillayute;Rain tapering off;49;35;N;7;91%;90%;1

Renton;A little rain;50;40;S;8;79%;85%;1

Seattle;A little rain;51;42;SSE;7;79%;84%;1

Seattle Boeing;A little rain;51;39;ENE;7;79%;85%;1

Shelton;A little rain;50;31;WSW;8;88%;82%;1

Spokane;Rain/snow showers;45;31;WNW;6;82%;84%;1

Spokane Fairchild;Rain/snow showers;42;28;WNW;11;96%;88%;1

Spokane Felts;Rain/snow showers;45;31;WNW;6;82%;84%;1

Stampede Pass;Periods of snow;33;26;W;4;97%;74%;1

Tacoma;A touch of rain;49;39;SW;9;87%;83%;1

Tacoma Narrows;A bit of rain;48;38;SW;9;88%;82%;1

Vancouver;Periods of rain;50;38;WSW;6;88%;88%;1

Walla Walla;Showers;48;35;SW;9;71%;95%;1

Wenatchee;An afternoon shower;40;28;WNW;4;90%;77%;1

Whidbey Island;Rain;54;41;NW;9;75%;90%;0

Yakima;A p.m. shower or two;45;24;NNW;4;81%;85%;1

