WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, November 24, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;48;33;E;6;78%;22%;0
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;49;37;E;6;78%;27%;0
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;49;37;SE;6;85%;18%;1
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;49;37;SE;5;77%;18%;1
Deer Park;Partly sunny;38;26;E;4;85%;8%;1
Eastsound;Rather cloudy;48;42;ESE;6;84%;37%;0
Ellensburg;Becoming cloudy;45;25;NNW;7;70%;0%;2
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;44;27;ENE;4;75%;0%;2
Everett;Mostly cloudy;49;35;E;6;77%;20%;1
Fort Lewis;Rather cloudy;49;33;SE;4;97%;18%;1
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;48;43;ESE;6;84%;28%;0
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;52;41;ESE;6;87%;32%;1
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;49;36;ESE;5;90%;16%;1
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;43;27;ESE;5;71%;0%;2
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;49;35;SSW;4;86%;17%;1
Omak;Mostly sunny;41;26;ESE;5;81%;3%;2
Pasco;Mostly sunny;47;26;SE;5;72%;2%;2
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;49;37;SW;4;79%;24%;1
Pullman;Partly sunny;41;27;ESE;9;83%;20%;1
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;51;34;SE;5;84%;17%;1
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;50;38;ESE;4;89%;44%;1
Renton;Mostly cloudy;50;38;ESE;5;78%;20%;1
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;49;39;SE;5;78%;19%;1
Seattle Boeing;Rather cloudy;50;38;SE;4;75%;20%;1
Shelton;Rather cloudy;49;33;SSE;2;84%;30%;0
Spokane;Partial sunshine;40;27;SSE;3;83%;10%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;37;25;S;6;95%;4%;2
Spokane Felts;Partial sunshine;40;27;SSE;3;83%;10%;1
Stampede Pass;Rather cloudy;32;25;ESE;4;89%;12%;2
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;49;37;SE;5;88%;18%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;48;38;SE;4;86%;18%;1
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;50;35;NE;5;84%;16%;1
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;43;29;SE;8;79%;7%;2
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;41;28;WNW;5;78%;1%;2
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;52;40;ESE;9;71%;24%;1
Yakima;Increasing clouds;47;22;NNW;3;67%;0%;2
_____
