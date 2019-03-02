WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, March 3, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;20;E;5;58%;13%;3
Bellingham;Partly sunny, chilly;41;25;ENE;15;33%;10%;3
Bremerton;Partly sunny, chilly;45;27;NE;8;54%;14%;3
Chehalis;Sunny, but chilly;45;20;ESE;6;38%;3%;3
Deer Park;Mostly sunny;25;2;NE;10;44%;0%;3
Eastsound;Partly sunny, chilly;41;30;ENE;9;43%;11%;3
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;30;8;WNW;3;47%;1%;3
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;28;10;NNW;9;45%;1%;3
Everett;Sunshine and chilly;44;21;E;5;56%;13%;3
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;21;ENE;6;56%;13%;3
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny, chilly;41;30;NE;9;48%;14%;3
Hoquiam;Plenty of sun;46;28;E;11;50%;14%;3
Kelso-Longview;Sunny, but chilly;45;21;S;6;50%;4%;3
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;28;7;NNE;9;60%;0%;3
Olympia;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;20;NW;7;51%;11%;3
Omak;Mostly sunny, cold;30;11;NE;13;47%;3%;3
Pasco;Partly sunny;26;10;SW;9;59%;10%;3
Port Angeles;Partly sunny, chilly;41;26;S;8;55%;14%;3
Pullman;Partly sunny;21;5;E;6;75%;3%;3
Puyallup;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;22;E;6;60%;14%;3
Quillayute;Partly sunny, chilly;44;27;ENE;7;52%;14%;3
Renton;Chilly with sunshine;45;26;E;8;54%;15%;3
Seattle;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;28;E;7;53%;15%;3
Seattle Boeing;Chilly with sunshine;44;25;ENE;7;39%;15%;3
Shelton;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;23;NNE;8;42%;14%;3
Spokane;Mostly sunny;24;3;NE;6;50%;1%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;21;2;NNE;11;57%;0%;3
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;24;3;NE;6;50%;1%;3
Stampede Pass;Sunny, but very cold;21;10;ESE;7;63%;0%;3
Tacoma;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;27;ENE;9;55%;15%;3
Tacoma Narrows;Sunshine and chilly;42;28;NE;11;41%;15%;3
Vancouver;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;24;E;10;52%;6%;3
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;22;13;SSE;5;76%;15%;3
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;25;11;WNW;5;57%;2%;3
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;27;SSE;7;44%;14%;3
Yakima;Mostly sunny;27;9;N;7;48%;1%;3
_____
