WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, March 25, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Occasional rain;58;36;ENE;5;68%;80%;2
Bellingham;A little rain;57;38;NE;7;69%;81%;2
Bremerton;Partly sunny;60;42;NNE;5;68%;42%;4
Chehalis;Partly sunny;61;38;NE;4;61%;0%;4
Deer Park;Showers around;47;32;E;6;84%;66%;1
Eastsound;A little rain;52;42;NE;4;79%;80%;2
Ellensburg;Showers around;56;34;NNE;5;61%;70%;4
Ephrata;Showers around;54;38;NE;6;67%;68%;4
Everett;Occasional rain;58;38;ENE;5;67%;66%;2
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;60;37;NE;4;76%;39%;4
Friday Harbor;Occasional rain;55;42;NE;5;71%;80%;3
Hoquiam;Partly sunny, mild;63;46;E;6;67%;28%;4
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, nice;62;38;NE;5;64%;30%;4
Moses Lake;Showers around;56;36;E;7;63%;67%;4
Olympia;Partly sunny;62;33;NNE;4;65%;35%;4
Omak;Spotty showers;50;38;SSE;7;75%;85%;1
Pasco;Partly sunny;59;32;ESE;8;59%;25%;4
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;56;37;S;5;66%;34%;4
Pullman;Showers around;44;33;ESE;8;82%;62%;1
Puyallup;Partly sunny;61;37;NE;4;70%;40%;4
Quillayute;Partly sunny;58;38;ENE;4;67%;29%;4
Renton;Sun and some clouds;61;43;NE;5;64%;44%;4
Seattle;Partly sunny;59;44;NNE;5;67%;44%;4
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny, mild;61;42;NNE;5;57%;44%;4
Shelton;Partly sunny, mild;62;36;NNE;4;61%;35%;4
Spokane;Showers around;51;34;ESE;4;76%;64%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Showers around;45;33;SE;8;89%;64%;1
Spokane Felts;Showers around;51;34;ESE;4;76%;64%;1
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;45;33;E;2;70%;56%;4
Tacoma;Partly sunny;59;43;NE;5;70%;42%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;58;43;NNE;5;66%;42%;4
Vancouver;Partly sunny;61;43;ENE;5;56%;30%;4
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;54;42;ESE;9;66%;34%;3
Wenatchee;Showers around;53;36;WNW;4;66%;70%;3
Whidbey Island;A little rain;58;42;NE;6;61%;80%;2
Yakima;Showers around;57;36;NNE;5;52%;70%;4
