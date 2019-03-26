WA Forecast for Thursday, March 28, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Periods of sun, mild;64;40;SSE;5;54%;31%;4

Bellingham;Periods of sun;63;39;SSE;9;47%;19%;4

Bremerton;Partly sunny;63;44;SSW;10;52%;66%;4

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;61;38;SSW;6;61%;44%;2

Deer Park;Sun and clouds;58;39;NE;10;48%;70%;4

Eastsound;Partly sunny;54;43;NE;9;67%;31%;4

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;56;36;NNW;6;49%;71%;4

Ephrata;Partly sunny;59;42;ENE;11;46%;69%;4

Everett;Partly sunny;62;42;SSE;6;55%;62%;4

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;63;38;S;7;61%;74%;4

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;56;42;W;9;55%;31%;4

Hoquiam;Showers around;63;43;ESE;13;54%;76%;3

Kelso-Longview;A little p.m. rain;61;38;SE;5;70%;89%;2

Moses Lake;Sun and clouds;60;42;NNE;10;43%;55%;4

Olympia;Periods of sun;61;35;SSW;7;59%;69%;4

Omak;Partly sunny;59;36;N;12;43%;50%;4

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;59;42;WSW;6;53%;44%;3

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;56;39;S;8;60%;60%;4

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;53;36;ESE;8;53%;70%;2

Puyallup;Periods of sun;65;42;SSW;7;56%;74%;4

Quillayute;Partly sunny;61;39;SE;10;52%;62%;4

Renton;Partly sunny;64;45;SW;8;51%;72%;4

Seattle;Sun and clouds;62;45;SSW;9;50%;66%;4

Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun;63;45;SW;8;48%;66%;4

Shelton;Partly sunny;64;37;SSW;8;46%;66%;4

Spokane;Periods of sun;59;40;ENE;6;47%;68%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;55;38;ENE;10;55%;70%;4

Spokane Felts;Periods of sun;59;40;ENE;6;47%;68%;4

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;46;35;SW;5;51%;72%;4

Tacoma;Partly sunny;62;43;SSW;9;50%;74%;4

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;59;43;SSW;10;54%;81%;4

Vancouver;A little p.m. rain;58;39;E;10;57%;78%;3

Walla Walla;A little rain;55;44;SSW;5;64%;80%;2

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;57;40;WSW;6;51%;78%;4

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;61;45;S;9;53%;31%;4

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;56;40;W;8;48%;44%;4

