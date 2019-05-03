WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny;66;44;ENE;6;58%;4%;7
Bellingham;Mostly sunny;62;47;SSE;6;64%;7%;7
Bremerton;Mostly sunny, nice;68;46;NNE;6;61%;4%;7
Chehalis;Mostly sunny;72;45;NW;5;52%;3%;7
Deer Park;Some sun, pleasant;70;41;SW;6;48%;24%;7
Eastsound;Mostly sunny;59;48;S;4;77%;4%;7
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, warm;78;51;NW;9;38%;0%;7
Ephrata;Mostly sunny, warm;78;50;WNW;7;32%;1%;7
Everett;Mostly sunny;66;45;ENE;6;62%;4%;7
Fort Lewis;Sunshine and nice;69;43;NNE;6;68%;4%;7
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;60;46;SSW;5;69%;4%;7
Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;62;47;NW;8;77%;4%;7
Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny, nice;73;47;NW;7;57%;4%;7
Moses Lake;Nice with sunshine;77;48;SW;6;40%;1%;7
Olympia;Sunshine and nice;71;43;N;6;54%;4%;7
Omak;Partly sunny, warm;77;49;NNW;8;36%;15%;7
Pasco;Mostly sunny;82;49;SSW;3;33%;0%;7
Port Angeles;Sunshine and nice;61;45;SW;6;68%;4%;7
Pullman;Partly sunny;68;47;SSE;6;45%;3%;8
Puyallup;Mostly sunny, nice;70;45;ESE;5;60%;4%;7
Quillayute;Mostly sunny, nice;61;42;WSW;6;72%;4%;7
Renton;Mostly sunny, nice;68;49;ENE;6;61%;4%;7
Seattle;Mostly sunny;66;49;NE;6;60%;4%;7
Seattle Boeing;Lots of sun, nice;67;50;NNE;5;56%;4%;7
Shelton;Mostly sunny;70;46;SSW;4;57%;4%;7
Spokane;Partly sunny;71;48;S;5;41%;15%;7
Spokane Fairchild;Partial sunshine;69;47;SSW;7;45%;14%;7
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;71;48;S;5;41%;15%;7
Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny, mild;59;40;W;4;55%;6%;8
Tacoma;Mostly sunny, nice;67;47;N;6;63%;4%;7
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;67;48;NNE;6;60%;4%;7
Vancouver;Mostly sunny;74;48;NNW;5;56%;4%;8
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, warm;75;53;SE;5;39%;0%;8
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, warm;77;52;WNW;7;35%;0%;7
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;61;48;WSW;6;69%;4%;7
Yakima;Sunshine and warm;78;47;N;4;32%;0%;7
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather