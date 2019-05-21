WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, May 23, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Lots of sun, mild;72;50;NNW;5;56%;44%;8
Bellingham;Mostly sunny;69;51;SSE;6;64%;44%;8
Bremerton;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;50;W;5;59%;44%;8
Chehalis;Partly sunny, warmer;74;49;W;5;66%;31%;8
Deer Park;More clouds than sun;70;43;NE;9;40%;9%;3
Eastsound;Mostly sunny;64;54;SE;4;77%;44%;8
Ellensburg;Warmer;75;51;NNW;10;40%;44%;8
Ephrata;Warmer with some sun;77;54;NE;12;28%;23%;8
Everett;Warmer with sunshine;72;51;N;5;59%;44%;8
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;51;N;4;72%;44%;8
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;67;51;SSW;5;69%;42%;8
Hoquiam;Low clouds;62;52;WNW;8;85%;20%;4
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;73;52;WNW;5;70%;33%;7
Moses Lake;Warmer;78;52;NNE;10;33%;14%;8
Olympia;Mostly sunny;74;49;W;4;60%;42%;8
Omak;Partly sunny;75;51;ESE;8;36%;44%;5
Pasco;Partly sunny, warmer;79;51;NNE;11;41%;19%;6
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny, nice;67;50;WSW;5;66%;25%;8
Pullman;Variable cloudiness;67;46;ENE;10;44%;11%;4
Puyallup;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;51;WSW;5;59%;44%;8
Quillayute;Mostly sunny;65;48;N;5;75%;20%;8
Renton;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;54;WNW;5;59%;44%;8
Seattle;Mostly sunny;73;53;NW;5;60%;44%;8
Seattle Boeing;Warmer with sunshine;74;56;NNE;4;56%;44%;8
Shelton;Mostly sunny;74;51;WSW;6;61%;30%;8
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;71;48;ENE;10;35%;5%;3
Spokane Fairchild;More clouds than sun;67;48;NE;14;41%;5%;4
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;71;48;ENE;10;35%;5%;3
Stampede Pass;Not as cool;60;45;WSW;3;65%;43%;8
Tacoma;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;51;WSW;5;60%;44%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;72;52;N;3;65%;44%;8
Vancouver;Sun and clouds;71;51;NNW;5;67%;43%;4
Walla Walla;Warmer;72;49;E;10;48%;27%;6
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;75;56;W;9;34%;44%;6
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;65;52;WSW;5;71%;44%;8
Yakima;Warmer;76;51;N;9;40%;44%;8
_____
