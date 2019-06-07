WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Spotty showers;58;46;SSW;6;71%;89%;3
Bellingham;Spotty showers;60;51;SSE;10;69%;85%;3
Bremerton;Spotty showers;58;46;SSW;6;77%;81%;3
Chehalis;Spotty showers;58;47;WSW;6;61%;74%;6
Deer Park;A p.m. shower or two;61;41;SW;11;57%;73%;4
Eastsound;Spotty showers;62;51;SSW;8;69%;74%;4
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy, windy;63;47;NW;22;44%;39%;6
Ephrata;Mainly cloudy;67;46;W;12;32%;35%;7
Everett;Showers;58;48;SE;6;76%;97%;3
Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;57;47;SSW;11;92%;73%;2
Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;61;49;WSW;7;73%;82%;3
Hoquiam;Showers;56;49;WNW;14;87%;81%;3
Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;59;49;WSW;8;76%;86%;3
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;70;47;WSW;12;34%;34%;6
Olympia;Spotty showers;58;46;SW;10;75%;73%;3
Omak;Mostly cloudy;65;44;NW;7;42%;55%;5
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;71;47;WSW;15;37%;31%;5
Port Angeles;Spotty showers;56;44;WSW;8;78%;86%;3
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;58;41;SW;16;53%;55%;5
Puyallup;Showers;58;48;SW;7;76%;82%;2
Quillayute;Spotty showers;57;46;W;9;83%;81%;4
Renton;Showery;58;50;SSW;6;75%;98%;3
Seattle;Spotty showers;57;50;SSW;6;74%;81%;3
Seattle Boeing;Showers;59;50;SSE;9;72%;98%;2
Shelton;Spotty showers;58;44;WSW;15;72%;70%;3
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;61;45;SW;12;44%;55%;5
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;59;41;WSW;15;51%;64%;5
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;61;45;SW;12;44%;55%;5
Stampede Pass;A p.m. shower or two;42;36;W;8;90%;87%;3
Tacoma;Spotty showers;57;48;SW;8;75%;78%;3
Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;56;47;SSW;11;76%;72%;3
Vancouver;Spotty showers;61;49;W;6;64%;84%;5
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;49;SSW;14;45%;44%;5
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;65;49;WNW;15;36%;38%;7
Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;61;51;W;9;68%;85%;3
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;66;42;W;11;37%;36%;6
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather