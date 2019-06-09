WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, June 11, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mild with some sun;74;51;N;6;48%;3%;9
Bellingham;Nice with some sun;70;56;SSE;6;57%;7%;9
Bremerton;Partly sunny;76;54;NE;6;53%;3%;9
Chehalis;Sunshine and warm;80;55;NNE;6;45%;5%;9
Deer Park;Partly sunny;78;46;WNW;7;41%;0%;9
Eastsound;Partial sunshine;67;55;SSE;4;68%;7%;9
Ellensburg;Some sun;84;56;NW;17;33%;0%;9
Ephrata;Partly sunny;86;63;NW;8;26%;0%;9
Everett;Partly sunny;74;52;NNE;6;52%;3%;9
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;78;53;NNE;6;59%;3%;9
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;68;53;W;5;66%;6%;9
Hoquiam;Partly sunny, nice;70;54;NW;9;71%;3%;9
Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny, warm;82;57;NNW;8;51%;3%;9
Moses Lake;Partial sunshine;88;60;NW;7;29%;0%;9
Olympia;Partly sunny, warm;80;54;NNE;5;47%;3%;9
Omak;Partly sunny;83;54;NNW;7;35%;0%;8
Pasco;Mostly sunny;90;61;NW;4;27%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Nice with some sun;66;51;W;8;69%;6%;9
Pullman;Mostly sunny;78;52;N;9;36%;0%;10
Puyallup;Partly sunny, nice;79;54;ENE;6;47%;2%;9
Quillayute;Partial sunshine;65;49;NNW;6;72%;5%;6
Renton;Partly sunny;77;56;NE;6;54%;3%;9
Seattle;Partly sunny, nice;74;57;NE;6;52%;2%;9
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;76;58;NNE;6;48%;3%;9
Shelton;Partly sunny, warm;81;52;ENE;5;51%;2%;9
Spokane;Nice with some sun;80;53;N;6;33%;0%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, nice;78;52;N;8;36%;0%;9
Spokane Felts;Nice with some sun;80;53;N;6;33%;0%;9
Stampede Pass;Partial sunshine;65;48;WSW;6;54%;9%;9
Tacoma;Partly sunny;76;56;NE;6;51%;3%;9
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;75;56;NE;6;52%;3%;9
Vancouver;Mostly sunny, warm;83;60;NNW;7;42%;3%;9
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;85;61;SSW;5;27%;0%;9
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;84;60;WNW;10;29%;0%;9
Whidbey Island;Nice with some sun;67;54;WSW;6;64%;6%;9
Yakima;Mostly sunny;88;56;NNW;7;29%;0%;9
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather