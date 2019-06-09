WA Forecast for Tuesday, June 11, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mild with some sun;74;51;N;6;48%;3%;9

Bellingham;Nice with some sun;70;56;SSE;6;57%;7%;9

Bremerton;Partly sunny;76;54;NE;6;53%;3%;9

Chehalis;Sunshine and warm;80;55;NNE;6;45%;5%;9

Deer Park;Partly sunny;78;46;WNW;7;41%;0%;9

Eastsound;Partial sunshine;67;55;SSE;4;68%;7%;9

Ellensburg;Some sun;84;56;NW;17;33%;0%;9

Ephrata;Partly sunny;86;63;NW;8;26%;0%;9

Everett;Partly sunny;74;52;NNE;6;52%;3%;9

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;78;53;NNE;6;59%;3%;9

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;68;53;W;5;66%;6%;9

Hoquiam;Partly sunny, nice;70;54;NW;9;71%;3%;9

Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny, warm;82;57;NNW;8;51%;3%;9

Moses Lake;Partial sunshine;88;60;NW;7;29%;0%;9

Olympia;Partly sunny, warm;80;54;NNE;5;47%;3%;9

Omak;Partly sunny;83;54;NNW;7;35%;0%;8

Pasco;Mostly sunny;90;61;NW;4;27%;0%;9

Port Angeles;Nice with some sun;66;51;W;8;69%;6%;9

Pullman;Mostly sunny;78;52;N;9;36%;0%;10

Puyallup;Partly sunny, nice;79;54;ENE;6;47%;2%;9

Quillayute;Partial sunshine;65;49;NNW;6;72%;5%;6

Renton;Partly sunny;77;56;NE;6;54%;3%;9

Seattle;Partly sunny, nice;74;57;NE;6;52%;2%;9

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;76;58;NNE;6;48%;3%;9

Shelton;Partly sunny, warm;81;52;ENE;5;51%;2%;9

Spokane;Nice with some sun;80;53;N;6;33%;0%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, nice;78;52;N;8;36%;0%;9

Spokane Felts;Nice with some sun;80;53;N;6;33%;0%;9

Stampede Pass;Partial sunshine;65;48;WSW;6;54%;9%;9

Tacoma;Partly sunny;76;56;NE;6;51%;3%;9

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;75;56;NE;6;52%;3%;9

Vancouver;Mostly sunny, warm;83;60;NNW;7;42%;3%;9

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;85;61;SSW;5;27%;0%;9

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;84;60;WNW;10;29%;0%;9

Whidbey Island;Nice with some sun;67;54;WSW;6;64%;6%;9

Yakima;Mostly sunny;88;56;NNW;7;29%;0%;9

