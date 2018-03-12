WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 11:58 pm, Sunday, March 11, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
849 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WIND...Easterly 15 to 25 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WIND...Southeast 15 to 25 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WIND...Southeast 15 to 25 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WIND...Southeast 15 to 25 kt.
